Weekly News Wrap Up: Netanyahu Biden Speeches; China Says US is Empire of Lies; Amazon Censorship

China has accused the United States of being an “empire of lies” in keeping with a speech made by Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

2024-07-27T04:25+0000

2024-07-27T04:25+0000

2024-07-27T17:34+0000

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the entrance of Kamala Harris into the 2024 election cycle and US foreign policy.Sam Husseini, independent journalist writing at husseini.substack.com and founder of VotePact.org, which encourages left-right cooperation, joins us to discuss Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the US.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss US presidential politics and US imperialism.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack, and thepolemicist.net, come together to discuss a consistent pattern of lying by US officials and their international proxies plus the Trump assassination attempt and censorship.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Africa and Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

