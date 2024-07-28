https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/major-us-tech-company-to-pull-advertising-from-paris-olympics-after-last-supper-mockery-1119539511.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One of the largest US telecommunications companies, C Spire, has announced the decision to withdraw its advertising from the Summer Olympic Games in Paris after the controversial parody of the Last Supper during the opening ceremony, saying that its employees were shocked by the performance.
"We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics," the company said in a statement on X late Saturday.
The opening ceremony took place on Friday and many social media users expressed their outrage at the parody of "The Last Supper," which featured representatives of the LGBT* movement. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk
said on X that the scene was extremely disrespectful to Christians.
France is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, with most of the events taking place in Paris and its suburbs.
*banned in Russia as extremist organization