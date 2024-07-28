https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/saint-petersburg-holds-grand-naval-parade-celebrating-russias-navy-day-1119538805.html
Saint Petersburg Holds Grand Naval Parade Celebrating Russia’s Navy Day
Russian Navy Day is celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July. For St Petersburg, it is one of its most beloved holidays, inextricably linked to the city's history.
Sputnik is live from St Petersburg, as Russia's Navy capital hosts a lavish celebration with its Grand Naval Parade, involving both surface ships and submarines.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier announced that President Vladimir Putin would attend the festivities.The Russian Defense Ministry said that naval parades and military sports celebrations dedicated to Navy Day will also be held at the main bases of Russia's Northern, Baltic, and Pacific Fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla and the permanent task force in the Mediterranean.
Russian Navy Day is celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July. For St Petersburg, it is one of its most beloved holidays, inextricably linked to the city’s history.
Sputnik is live from St Petersburg, as Russia's Navy capital hosts a lavish celebration with its Grand Naval Parade, involving both surface ships and submarines.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier announced that President Vladimir Putin would attend the festivities.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that naval parades and military sports celebrations dedicated to Navy Day will also be held at the main bases of Russia’s Northern, Baltic, and Pacific Fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla and the permanent task force in the Mediterranean.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!