https://sputnikglobe.com/20240728/saint-petersburg-holds-grand-naval-parade-celebrating-russias-navy-day-1119538805.html

Saint Petersburg Holds Grand Naval Parade Celebrating Russia’s Navy Day

Saint Petersburg Holds Grand Naval Parade Celebrating Russia’s Navy Day

Sputnik International

Russian Navy Day is celebrated annually on the last Sunday of July. For St Petersburg, it is one of its most beloved holidays, inextricably linked to the city’s history.

2024-07-28T07:47+0000

2024-07-28T07:47+0000

2024-07-28T07:47+0000

russia

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

russia

saint petersburg

russian federation

kremlin

russian ministry of defense

navy day

russian navy day

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119538926_0:159:3078:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_432ba085f5d0e3a8960a39cef81a36ce.jpg

Sputnik is live from St Petersburg, as Russia's Navy capital hosts a lavish celebration with its Grand Naval Parade, involving both surface ships and submarines.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier announced that President Vladimir Putin would attend the festivities.The Russian Defense Ministry said that naval parades and military sports celebrations dedicated to Navy Day will also be held at the main bases of Russia’s Northern, Baltic, and Pacific Fleets, as well as the Caspian Flotilla and the permanent task force in the Mediterranean.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!

russia

saint petersburg

russian federation

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Naval parade in honor of Russian Navy Day takes place in St. Petersburg, Russia Sputnik International Naval parade in honor of Russian Navy Day takes place in St. Petersburg, Russia 2024-07-28T07:47+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s navy day, naval parade in saint petersburg, navy day celebrations