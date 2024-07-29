https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/a-more-important-task-here--sport-moscow-holds-world-wakes-cup-1119555519.html

"A More Important Task Here – Sport": Moscow Holds World Wakesurf Cup 2024

"A More Important Task Here – Sport": Moscow Holds World Wakesurf Cup 2024

“Moscow's dedication to wakesurfing is unparalleled and truly inspiring,” said John Shields, President of the Competitive Wake Surf Association, as the golden stage of the World Wakesurfing Series concluded.

The event drew 86 athletes from 11 countries, including Japan, Tunisia, South Korea, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Israel, China, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Republic of Belarus, and Russia. Competitors showcased their skills in both wakesurfing and wakeskiing, across professional (Pro) and amateur (Amateur) categories, demonstrating the sport's global appeal and growing diversity.Shields praised the organization and atmosphere of the Moscow event, emphasizing that “the political situation cannot influence the decision to hold the competition.”Alexander Vainshtein, President of the Russian Surfing Federation, echoed this sentiment, noting the high standard of international competitions in Russia since 2019.Russian athletes dominated the podium in the wakesurfing disciplines. Among the women, Tatyana Dobryakova, Veronika Prokopyeva, and Yulia Smirnova stood out, while the men’s competition saw Stepan Gordanov, Nikita Shamakhanov, and Sergey Danilov claim top spots.In wakeskiing, Kristina Kolesnikova of Russia, Sun Hwa Kim of Korea, and Alexandra Tunenko of Russia excelled among the women, with Russian Stanislav Korolkov, Japanese Kenta Nakayama, and Sergey Danilov leading the men's category.Notable attendees included Rodion Plitukhin, Secretary General of the Russian Olympic Committee, San Han Jung, President of the Wakesurfing Federation in Korea, and actress Snezhana Samokhina.Anastasia Zakharova and Master of Sport Alexandra Tunenko, key figures in the Russian wakesurfing scene, served as the main judges, further solidifying the event’s prestige and professionalism.

