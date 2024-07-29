https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/cuba-welcomes-russian-baltic-fleet-warships-1119552974.html

Cuba Welcomes Russian Baltic Fleet Warships

A group of Russia’s Northern Fleet warships, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine, has made a courtesy visit to Cuban capital of Havana.

Warships of Russia’s formidable Baltic Fleet entered the port of Havana Saturday as a sign of the stalwart alliance between Russia and Cuba. The Smolny vessel was the first to enter the port, accompanied by the Neustrashimy (lit. Fearless) frigate and the Yelnya vessel.Follow Sputnik’s photo gallery to see how Russian ships were greeted by the Cubans!

