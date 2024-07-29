International
Cuba Welcomes Russian Baltic Fleet Warships
Cuba Welcomes Russian Baltic Fleet Warships
Sputnik International
A group of Russia’s Northern Fleet warships, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine, has made a courtesy visit to Cuban capital of Havana.
Warships of Russia’s formidable Baltic Fleet entered the port of Havana Saturday as a sign of the stalwart alliance between Russia and Cuba. The Smolny vessel was the first to enter the port, accompanied by the Neustrashimy (lit. Fearless) frigate and the Yelnya vessel.Follow Sputnik’s photo gallery to see how Russian ships were greeted by the Cubans!
Cuba Welcomes Russian Baltic Fleet Warships

12:31 GMT 29.07.2024
A group of Russia’s Northern Fleet warships, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan nuclear-powered submarine, has made a courtesy visit to the Cuban capital of Havana.
Warships of Russia’s formidable Baltic Fleet entered the port of Havana Saturday as a sign of the stalwart alliance between Russia and Cuba. The Smolny vessel was the first to enter the port, accompanied by the Neustrashimy (lit. Fearless) frigate and the Yelnya vessel.
Follow Sputnik’s photo gallery to see how Russian ships were greeted by the Cubans!
Hundreds of Cuban citizens stand in queue to visit a Russian warship.

Hundreds of Cuban citizens stand in queue to visit a Russian warship.

Crew of the Baltic Fleet warships gets ticker-tape reception in Havana.

Crew of the Baltic Fleet warships gets ticker-tape reception in Havana.

Russian warships fired 21 round – a typical greeting upon entering the port of a friendly foreign state. Cuban artillery also fired several rounds to show respect for the Russian Navy.

Russian warships fired 21 round – a typical greeting upon entering the port of a friendly foreign state. Cuban artillery also fired several rounds to show respect for the Russian Navy.

The Russian vessel Smolny arrives at Havana harbor under the admiring glances of Cuban citizens.

The Russian vessel Smolny arrives at Havana harbor under the admiring glances of Cuban citizens.

Russian warships enter the Cuban port of Havana.

Russian warships enter the Cuban port of Havana.

The ships are expected to remain on the island from July 27 to 30.

The ships are expected to remain on the island from July 27 to 30.

A street vendor walks his bicycle by the Russian vessel Smolny.

A street vendor walks his bicycle by the Russian vessel Smolny.

A fisherman winds his fishing rod in front of the frigate Neustrashimy.

A fisherman winds his fishing rod in front of the frigate Neustrashimy.

