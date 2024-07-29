https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/eu-readies-carrot-and-stick-trade-strategy-to-deal-with-trump-1119551840.html

EU Readies ‘Carrot-and-Stick” Trade Strategy to Deal With Trump

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis earlier expressed hope that Brussels and Washington would avoid a repeat of past “confrontation” related to the two’s tariff war initiated by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

The European Union is hammering out a two-step trade plan to tackle Donald Trump if he wins a second term as US president, the Financial Times (FT) has reported.If Trump prevails in the November election, EU negotiators are reportedly planning to immediately approach his team, to discuss US products that the EU could buy in larger quantities.A possible collapse of the talks and Trump's subsequent imposition of higher tariffs, could prompt the European Commission’s trade department to draw up lists of US imports for retaliatory duties of 50% or more,” according to the source.EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has meanwhile stressed the importance of the bloc and the US working together on trade, but added that Brussels "defended our interests with tariffs, and we stand ready to defend our interests again if necessary."Then­-US President Trump initiated his country's tariff war with the EU in March 2018, when he announced a 25% duty on imported steel and 10% tariff on aluminum, which prodded the bloc to retaliate with tit­-for-tat levies worth about $3 billion.

