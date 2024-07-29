https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/eu-readies-carrot-and-stick-trade-strategy-to-deal-with-trump-1119551840.html
EU Readies ‘Carrot-and-Stick” Trade Strategy to Deal With Trump
EU Readies ‘Carrot-and-Stick” Trade Strategy to Deal With Trump
Sputnik International
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis earlier expressed hope that Brussels and Washington would avoid a repeat of past “confrontation” related to the two’s tariff war initiated by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.
2024-07-29T07:42+0000
2024-07-29T07:42+0000
2024-07-29T07:42+0000
economy
us
european union (eu)
donald trump
strategy
tariffs
term
response
trade
bloc
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1d/1119551273_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f0293decf88020652eaa68a473fe0b02.jpg
The European Union is hammering out a two-step trade plan to tackle Donald Trump if he wins a second term as US president, the Financial Times (FT) has reported.If Trump prevails in the November election, EU negotiators are reportedly planning to immediately approach his team, to discuss US products that the EU could buy in larger quantities.A possible collapse of the talks and Trump's subsequent imposition of higher tariffs, could prompt the European Commission’s trade department to draw up lists of US imports for retaliatory duties of 50% or more,” according to the source.EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has meanwhile stressed the importance of the bloc and the US working together on trade, but added that Brussels "defended our interests with tariffs, and we stand ready to defend our interests again if necessary."Then-US President Trump initiated his country's tariff war with the EU in March 2018, when he announced a 25% duty on imported steel and 10% tariff on aluminum, which prodded the bloc to retaliate with tit-for-tat levies worth about $3 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/eu-eyes-reviving-wto-case-against-us-amid-steel-tariff-spat-1115476360.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1d/1119551273_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9db4e181e6be43fde362a819684326c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
brussels' alleged two-step trade plan to deal with donald trump, us- eu tariff war, trump's possible second presidential term, eu negotiators
brussels' alleged two-step trade plan to deal with donald trump, us- eu tariff war, trump's possible second presidential term, eu negotiators
EU Readies ‘Carrot-and-Stick” Trade Strategy to Deal With Trump
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis earlier expressed hope that Brussels and Washington would avoid a repeat of past “confrontation” related to the two’s tariff war initiated by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.
The European Union is hammering out a two-step trade plan to tackle Donald Trump
if he wins a second term as US president, the Financial Times
(FT) has reported.
"We have to show we are a partner for the US, not a problem. We will look for deals, but we are ready to defend ourselves if it comes to it. We won’t be guided by fear," an unnamed EU source told the newspaper.
If Trump prevails in the November election, EU negotiators are reportedly planning to immediately approach his team, to discuss US products that the EU could buy in larger quantities.
A possible collapse of the talks and Trump's subsequent imposition of higher tariffs, could prompt the European Commission’s trade department to draw up lists of US imports for retaliatory duties of 50% or more,” according to the source.
The FT noted in this regard that EU officials "see the carrot-and-stick approach as the best response" to Trump’s previous pledge to impose a tariff of at least 10% on all $3 trillion worth of US imports in the event of his victory on November 5.
8 December 2023, 14:56 GMT
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis has meanwhile stressed the importance of the bloc and the US working together on trade, but added that Brussels "defended our interests with tariffs, and we stand ready to defend our interests again if necessary."
Then-US President Trump initiated his country's tariff war with the EU
in March 2018, when he announced a 25% duty on imported steel and 10% tariff on aluminum, which prodded the bloc to retaliate with tit-for-tat levies worth about $3 billion.