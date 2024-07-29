https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/maduro-wins-venezuelan-presidential-election---electoral-council-1119551150.html

Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election - Electoral Council

Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election - Electoral Council

Sputnik International

With 80% of protocols processed, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received 51.2% of the votes and won the presidential election, Elvis Amoroso, the chairman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, said on Monday.

2024-07-29T04:48+0000

2024-07-29T04:48+0000

2024-07-29T04:48+0000

americas

latin america

venezuela

nicolas maduro

great patriotic pole (gpp)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_0:0:2872:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_1d30159dc132cd9908a91c1bad03d6e9.jpg

For Maduro, the upcoming presidential term will be the third in a row; he has headed the Bolivarian Republic since 2013. The inauguration of the head of the executive power of Venezuela will take place on January 10, 2025, and his term of office will be six years."With 80% of the data received, we issued the first ballot, which shows a strong and irreversible trend. With a participation rate of 59%, the results are as follows. First, Nicolas Maduro Moros from the Great Patriotic Pole received 5,150,092 votes with 51.20%. Candidate Edmundo Gonzalez from the Unity Council received 4,445,978 votes with 44.2%," Amoroso told journalists and observers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/lavrovs-latin-american-tour-challenging-us-hegemony-in-americas-backyard-1109746520.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

latin america, maduro victory, maduro wins elections, venezuela elections results, nicolas maduro victory, maduro great patriotic pole