International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/maduro-wins-venezuelan-presidential-election---electoral-council-1119551150.html
Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election - Electoral Council
Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election - Electoral Council
Sputnik International
With 80% of protocols processed, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received 51.2% of the votes and won the presidential election, Elvis Amoroso, the chairman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, said on Monday.
2024-07-29T04:48+0000
2024-07-29T04:48+0000
americas
latin america
venezuela
nicolas maduro
great patriotic pole (gpp)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_0:0:2872:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_1d30159dc132cd9908a91c1bad03d6e9.jpg
For Maduro, the upcoming presidential term will be the third in a row; he has headed the Bolivarian Republic since 2013. The inauguration of the head of the executive power of Venezuela will take place on January 10, 2025, and his term of office will be six years."With 80% of the data received, we issued the first ballot, which shows a strong and irreversible trend. With a participation rate of 59%, the results are as follows. First, Nicolas Maduro Moros from the Great Patriotic Pole received 5,150,092 votes with 51.20%. Candidate Edmundo Gonzalez from the Unity Council received 4,445,978 votes with 44.2%," Amoroso told journalists and observers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/lavrovs-latin-american-tour-challenging-us-hegemony-in-americas-backyard-1109746520.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114259051_319:0:2872:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_3ca8942d10fc743388b80993922c2e42.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, maduro victory, maduro wins elections, venezuela elections results, nicolas maduro victory, maduro great patriotic pole
latin america, maduro victory, maduro wins elections, venezuela elections results, nicolas maduro victory, maduro great patriotic pole

Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election - Electoral Council

04:48 GMT 29.07.2024
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixVenezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with his ministers at the Humboldt Hotel at El Avila mountain in La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2024
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
CARACAS (Sputnik) - With 80% of protocols processed, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received 51.2% of the votes and won the presidential election, Elvis Amoroso, the chairman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, said on Monday.
For Maduro, the upcoming presidential term will be the third in a row; he has headed the Bolivarian Republic since 2013. The inauguration of the head of the executive power of Venezuela will take place on January 10, 2025, and his term of office will be six years.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his trip to Cuba. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Analysis
Lavrov’s Latin American Tour: Challenging US Hegemony in America’s ‘Backyard’
21 April 2023, 18:10 GMT
"With 80% of the data received, we issued the first ballot, which shows a strong and irreversible trend. With a participation rate of 59%, the results are as follows. First, Nicolas Maduro Moros from the Great Patriotic Pole received 5,150,092 votes with 51.20%. Candidate Edmundo Gonzalez from the Unity Council received 4,445,978 votes with 44.2%," Amoroso told journalists and observers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала