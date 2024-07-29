https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/maduro-wins-venezuelan-presidential-election---electoral-council-1119551150.html
Maduro Wins Venezuelan Presidential Election - Electoral Council
2024-07-29
Sputnik International
With 80% of protocols processed, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received 51.2% of the votes and won the presidential election, Elvis Amoroso, the chairman of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, said on Monday.
For Maduro, the upcoming presidential term will be the third in a row; he has headed the Bolivarian Republic since 2013. The inauguration of the head of the executive power of Venezuela will take place on January 10, 2025, and his term of office will be six years."With 80% of the data received, we issued the first ballot, which shows a strong and irreversible trend. With a participation rate of 59%, the results are as follows. First, Nicolas Maduro Moros from the Great Patriotic Pole received 5,150,092 votes with 51.20%. Candidate Edmundo Gonzalez from the Unity Council received 4,445,978 votes with 44.2%," Amoroso told journalists and observers.
