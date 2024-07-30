Attempt to Kill Hezbollah Commander Shukr Failed - Source in Movement
19:21 GMT 30.07.2024 (Updated: 19:22 GMT 30.07.2024)
© Hussein MallaCivil defence workers and citizens gather near a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An Israeli attempt to kill Fuad Shukr, commander of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, has failed, a source holding a senior position in the movement told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Israeli strikes had been aimed at assassinating commander Fuad Shukr. The assassination attempt has failed," the source said.
At least 17 people, including six children, were injured on Tuesday as a result of the Israeli strike of the Haret Hreik municipality in the Dahieh suburbs south of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported, citing its correspondent.
"The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians. At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released. Details to follow," the IDF said earlier today on Telegram.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X amid the attack that "Hezbollah crossed the red line."
The Israeli army said on Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered, and Hezbollah would pay for this the price "it has never paid before."
Hamas has strongly condemned israeli strike on Beirut's suburb and stated full solidarity with lebanon.
Lebanese PM Najib Mikati also condemned "the Israeli aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut", considering it "a link in a series of aggressive operations".
"We put the Israeli aggression before the international community to bear responsibilitiy and oblige Israel to stop its aggression. We will reserve our full right to take all necessary measures that contribute to deterring Israeli aggression," stated Mikati, as quoted by Al Jazeera.
The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputni, that the strikes on Lebanon are a gross violation of international law.