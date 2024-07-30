https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/attempt-to-kill-hezbollah-commander-shukr-failed---source-in-movement-1119569065.html

Attempt to Kill Hezbollah Commander Shukr Failed - Source in Movement

Attempt to Kill Hezbollah Commander Shukr Failed - Source in Movement

Sputnik International

An Israeli attempt to kill Fuad Shukr, commander of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, has failed, a source holding a senior position in the movement told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2024-07-30T19:21+0000

2024-07-30T19:21+0000

2024-07-30T19:22+0000

world

israel

lebanon

beirut

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

yoav gallant

drone strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119568908_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_25fd28a72c06998ee7da3f4c19d43565.jpg

"The Israeli strikes had been aimed at assassinating commander Fuad Shukr. The assassination attempt has failed," the source said.At least 17 people, including six children, were injured on Tuesday as a result of the Israeli strike of the Haret Hreik municipality in the Dahieh suburbs south of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed reported, citing its correspondent.Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on X amid the attack that "Hezbollah crossed the red line."Hamas has strongly condemned israeli strike on Beirut's suburb and stated full solidarity with lebanon.Lebanese PM Najib Mikati also condemned "the Israeli aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut", considering it "a link in a series of aggressive operations".The Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputni, that the strikes on Lebanon are a gross violation of international law.

israel

lebanon

beirut

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

fuad shukr, lebanese shia movement hezbollah, isralei airstrike, isralei striked beirut, what happened in beirut