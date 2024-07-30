https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/donald-trump-dominates-latest-polls-despite-new-democratic-candidate--1119556158.html
Donald Trump Dominates Latest Polls Despite New Democratic Candidate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss an array of current events worldwide, including Trump's performance in the polls.
The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz joining to discuss the latest out of the Trump campaign in response to Kamala Harris's newly launched presidential campaign.Then, US representative for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Andy Ogles joins the show to discuss why he's filing an impeachment against presidential candidate Kamala Harris.The second hour starts with Venezuela-based independent journalist Paul Dobson sharing the latest developments out of the Venezuela elections.The show closes with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joining the show to weigh in on the latest Russian advances in Ukraine.
04:11 GMT 30.07.2024 (Updated: 08:12 GMT 30.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss an array of current events worldwide, including Trump's performance in the polls.
The show begins with CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz joining to discuss the latest out of the Trump campaign in response to Kamala Harris's newly launched presidential campaign.
Then, US representative for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Andy Ogles joins the show to discuss why he's filing an impeachment against presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
The second hour starts with Venezuela-based independent journalist Paul Dobson sharing the latest developments out of the Venezuela elections.
The show closes with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov joining the show to weigh in on the latest Russian advances in Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
