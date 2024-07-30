https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/lebanon-taking-necessary-measures-to-prevent-escalation-with-israel---minister-1119563769.html
Lebanon Taking Necessary Measures to Prevent Escalation With Israel - Minister
The Lebanese government is making every effort to avoid escalation of fighting between Israel and Shiite movement Hezbollah in the wake of the shelling in the Golan Heights, Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram told Sputnik.
Several Israeli officials said that a war with Lebanon was imminent. The Israeli army struck a number of Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon and in the country's south on Sunday morning.The minister accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using Lebanon "to show the Israelis that he has not turned away from northern Israel and the Golan Heights." The Israeli army said on Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim.
Lebanon Taking Necessary Measures to Prevent Escalation With Israel - Minister
Several Israeli officials said that a war with Lebanon was imminent. The Israeli army struck a number of Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon and in the country's south on Sunday morning.
"The Lebanese government is making all efforts necessary to prevent Israel from escalating its aggression against Lebanon," Bayram said in an interview.
The minister accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using Lebanon "to show the Israelis that he has not turned away from northern Israel and the Golan Heights
."
The Israeli army said on Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim.