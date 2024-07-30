International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/lebanon-taking-necessary-measures-to-prevent-escalation-with-israel---minister-1119563769.html
Lebanon Taking Necessary Measures to Prevent Escalation With Israel - Minister
Lebanon Taking Necessary Measures to Prevent Escalation With Israel - Minister
Sputnik International
The Lebanese government is making every effort to avoid escalation of fighting between Israel and Shiite movement Hezbollah in the wake of the shelling in the Golan Heights, Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram told Sputnik.
2024-07-30T08:18+0000
2024-07-30T08:18+0000
world
lebanon
israel
golan heights
benjamin netanyahu
hezbollah
mideast
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1b/1119535539_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e5177310b40b46e86461fb436d9518c.jpg
Several Israeli officials said that a war with Lebanon was imminent. The Israeli army struck a number of Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon and in the country's south on Sunday morning.The minister accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using Lebanon "to show the Israelis that he has not turned away from northern Israel and the Golan Heights." The Israeli army said on Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240729/veteran-war-correspondent-blast-in-golan-heights-not-from-hezbollah-rocket-1119558008.html
lebanon
israel
golan heights
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1b/1119535539_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c13184e7d557cc2585671c3d63f87592.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
golan heights, israel-lebanon row, israel golan, hezbollah israel, conflict mideast, shiite hezbollah lebanon
golan heights, israel-lebanon row, israel golan, hezbollah israel, conflict mideast, shiite hezbollah lebanon

Lebanon Taking Necessary Measures to Prevent Escalation With Israel - Minister

08:18 GMT 30.07.2024
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaIsraeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept an alleged attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region as seen from the Golan Heights, Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept an alleged attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region as seen from the Golan Heights, Thursday, July 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2024
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
Subscribe
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Lebanese government is making every effort to avoid escalation of fighting between Israel and Shiite movement Hezbollah in the wake of the shelling in the Golan Heights, Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram told Sputnik.
Several Israeli officials said that a war with Lebanon was imminent. The Israeli army struck a number of Hezbollah targets deep inside Lebanon and in the country's south on Sunday morning.
"The Lebanese government is making all efforts necessary to prevent Israel from escalating its aggression against Lebanon," Bayram said in an interview.
Bicycles sit next to the area that was hit by a rocket that killed multiple children and teenagers at a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2024
Analysis
Veteran War Correspondent: Blast In Golan Heights Not From Hezbollah Rocket
Yesterday, 23:32 GMT
The minister accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using Lebanon "to show the Israelis that he has not turned away from northern Israel and the Golan Heights."
The Israeli army said on Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала