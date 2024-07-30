https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/massive-naval-drills-kick-off-in-russia-1119561493.html
Massive Naval Drills Kick off in Russia
Massive Naval Drills Kick off in Russia
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry called the main purpose of maneuvers to test the performance of the Navy command at all levels, as well as the readiness of the troops to perform the assigned tasks.
2024-07-30T17:31+0000
2024-07-30T17:31+0000
2024-07-30T17:31+0000
multimedia
photo
russian navy
russian pacific fleet
vladimir putin
russian northern fleet
russian baltic fleet
russian caspian flotilla
military & intelligence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119561666_0:136:1554:1010_1920x0_80_0_0_98b09e67385f692c74c48369b0b0befa.jpg
A large-scale naval exercise involving Russia’s Pacific, Baltic, North Sea and Caspian Flotilla Fleets kicked off today.The Ministry of Defense called the main purpose of these maneuvers to test the performance of the navy command at all levels, as well as the readiness of the ship crews, naval aviation and coastal troops to perform the assigned combat and tactical tasks.Follow Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119561666_71:0:1484:1060_1920x0_80_0_0_f66ab6ae8559d0f79b26ad7caab16567.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian baltic fleet, russian northern fleet, russian pacific fleet, russia drills, russia caspian flotilla, russian navy, putin navy, russian sea might
russian baltic fleet, russian northern fleet, russian pacific fleet, russia drills, russia caspian flotilla, russian navy, putin navy, russian sea might
Massive Naval Drills Kick off in Russia
According to official data, the drills involve about 300 ships, including submarines and support vessels, 50 aircraft units and over 20,000 sailors.
A large-scale naval exercise involving Russia’s Pacific, Baltic, North Sea and Caspian Flotilla Fleets kicked off today.
The Ministry of Defense called the main purpose of these maneuvers to test the performance of the navy command at all levels, as well as the readiness of the ship crews, naval aviation and coastal troops to perform the assigned combat and tactical tasks.
Follow Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more! © Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
Over 300 warships, vessels and submarines, as well as about 50 aircraft and helicopters, and around 20,000 sailors, are engaged in this massive military exercise.
Over 300 warships, vessels and submarines, as well as about 50 aircraft and helicopters, and around 20,000 sailors, are engaged in this massive military exercise.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
The sailors will show their skill in firing anti-aircraft missiles, firing artillery at open sea and hone ability of setting up passive interference to withdraw forces from a simulated enemy strike.
The sailors will show their skill in firing anti-aircraft missiles, firing artillery at open sea and hone ability of setting up passive interference to withdraw forces from a simulated enemy strike.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
Project 11770 landing boat "Serna" "Zaur Omarov" of the Caspian flotilla during a planned exercise.
Project 11770 landing boat "Serna" "Zaur Omarov" of the Caspian flotilla during a planned exercise.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
Project 1258 raid minesweeper "Korund" RT-71 of the Caspian flotilla during the drills.
Project 1258 raid minesweeper "Korund" RT-71 of the Caspian flotilla during the drills.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
Earlier Russian officials announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to form a Maritime Board.
Earlier Russian officials announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to form a Maritime Board.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
The new Maritime Board will include the councils for the strategic development of the Russian Navy.
The new Maritime Board will include the councils for the strategic development of the Russian Navy.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
The purpose of the new Maritime Board is to protect Russia's national interests in the Arctic and to develop and maintain the country's maritime activities.
The purpose of the new Maritime Board is to protect Russia's national interests in the Arctic and to develop and maintain the country's maritime activities.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the role of the Russian Navy in protecting national security.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the role of the Russian Navy in protecting national security.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
President Putin stressed that Russia will continue to increase the support of surface and submarine forces, as well as naval aviation.
President Putin stressed that Russia will continue to increase the support of surface and submarine forces, as well as naval aviation.
© Sputnik / Press service of the Russian Defence Ministry / Go to the mediabank
The president added that Russia will equip ships with high-tech, next-generation systems and hypersonic missile complexes.
The president added that Russia will equip ships with high-tech, next-generation systems and hypersonic missile complexes.