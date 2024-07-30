https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/massive-naval-drills-kick-off-in-russia-1119561493.html

Massive Naval Drills Kick off in Russia

Massive Naval Drills Kick off in Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry called the main purpose of maneuvers to test the performance of the Navy command at all levels, as well as the readiness of the troops to perform the assigned tasks.

A large-scale naval exercise involving Russia’s Pacific, Baltic, North Sea and Caspian Flotilla Fleets kicked off today.The Ministry of Defense called the main purpose of these maneuvers to test the performance of the navy command at all levels, as well as the readiness of the ship crews, naval aviation and coastal troops to perform the assigned combat and tactical tasks.Follow Sputnik’s photo gallery to learn more!

