International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/mens-2024-olympic-triathlon-postponed-due-to-poor-quality-of-water-in-seine-1119563891.html
Men's 2024 Olympic Triathlon Postponed Due to Poor Quality of Water in Seine
Men's 2024 Olympic Triathlon Postponed Due to Poor Quality of Water in Seine
Sputnik International
The men's triathlon competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been postponed due to poor water quality in the Seine, World Triathlon said in a statement on Tuesday.
2024-07-30T08:29+0000
2024-07-30T08:29+0000
world
france
paris
olympics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119517297_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8e12441d228c222624baeec59e3759d2.jpg
Earlier, the Olympic triathletes' training swim, which was supposed to take place on Monday morning, was canceled due to polluted water in the Seine. Before that, training on Sunday was also canceled for the same reason. The rain that fell on Friday and Saturday in Paris is said to be the cause of the water pollution. The men's triathlon competition was supposed to start on July 30 at 8:00 local time (6:00 GMT). The 2024 Olympics are being held from July 26 to August 11. According to media reports, the Seine was contaminated with E. coli above the recommended limit on the day of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's demonstration swim in the river that flows through the French capital. Hidalgo, joined by other Paris officials, swam in the Seine ahead of the Olympics to prove that the river was safe for competitions.
france
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1a/1119517297_170:0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bd46bca857bae1702fb80a5b386e2044.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, dirty seine, olympic pollution seine, seine pollution, seine poor quality of water, faile olympic
france, dirty seine, olympic pollution seine, seine pollution, seine poor quality of water, faile olympic

Men's 2024 Olympic Triathlon Postponed Due to Poor Quality of Water in Seine

08:29 GMT 30.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / JOEL SAGETParis Mayor Anne Hidalgo waves before swimming in the Seine, in Paris on July 17, 2024, to demonstrate that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo waves before swimming in the Seine, in Paris on July 17, 2024, to demonstrate that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The men's triathlon competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been postponed due to poor water quality in the Seine, World Triathlon said in a statement on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Olympic triathletes' training swim, which was supposed to take place on Monday morning, was canceled due to polluted water in the Seine. Before that, training on Sunday was also canceled for the same reason. The rain that fell on Friday and Saturday in Paris is said to be the cause of the water pollution. The men's triathlon competition was supposed to start on July 30 at 8:00 local time (6:00 GMT).
"Considering the latest weather information, it has been decided to schedule the men’s triathlon event on 31 July at 10h45. The women’s triathlon is due to take place the same day at 8am. Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming. The original contingency day also remains in place for August 2, for further considerations," the statement says.
"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held," World Triathlon noted.
The 2024 Olympics are being held from July 26 to August 11. According to media reports, the Seine was contaminated with E. coli above the recommended limit on the day of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's demonstration swim in the river that flows through the French capital. Hidalgo, joined by other Paris officials, swam in the Seine ahead of the Olympics to prove that the river was safe for competitions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала