Men's 2024 Olympic Triathlon Postponed Due to Poor Quality of Water in Seine

The men's triathlon competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been postponed due to poor water quality in the Seine, World Triathlon said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Olympic triathletes' training swim, which was supposed to take place on Monday morning, was canceled due to polluted water in the Seine. Before that, training on Sunday was also canceled for the same reason. The rain that fell on Friday and Saturday in Paris is said to be the cause of the water pollution. The men's triathlon competition was supposed to start on July 30 at 8:00 local time (6:00 GMT). The 2024 Olympics are being held from July 26 to August 11. According to media reports, the Seine was contaminated with E. coli above the recommended limit on the day of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's demonstration swim in the river that flows through the French capital. Hidalgo, joined by other Paris officials, swam in the Seine ahead of the Olympics to prove that the river was safe for competitions.

