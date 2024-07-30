Men's 2024 Olympic Triathlon Postponed Due to Poor Quality of Water in Seine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The men's triathlon competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been postponed due to poor water quality in the Seine, World Triathlon said in a statement on Tuesday.
Earlier, the Olympic triathletes' training swim, which was supposed to take place on Monday morning, was canceled due to polluted water in the Seine. Before that, training on Sunday was also canceled for the same reason. The rain that fell on Friday and Saturday in Paris is said to be the cause of the water pollution. The men's triathlon competition was supposed to start on July 30 at 8:00 local time (6:00 GMT).
"Considering the latest weather information, it has been decided to schedule the men’s triathlon event on 31 July at 10h45. The women’s triathlon is due to take place the same day at 8am. Both triathlons are subject to the forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming. The original contingency day also remains in place for August 2, for further considerations," the statement says.
"Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes. The tests carried out in the Seine today revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held," World Triathlon noted.
The 2024 Olympics are being held from July 26 to August 11. According to media reports, the Seine was contaminated with E. coli above the recommended limit on the day of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's demonstration swim in the river that flows through the French capital. Hidalgo, joined by other Paris officials, swam in the Seine ahead of the Olympics to prove that the river was safe for competitions.