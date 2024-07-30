https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/planet-earth-marks-its-four-hottest-ever-days-1119560453.html

Planet Earth Marks Its Four Hottest Ever Days

This past Sunday was the warmest single day ever recorded, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is funded by the European Union.

This past Sunday was the warmest single day ever recorded, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is funded by the European Union. But then Monday followed as the hottest day in recorded history with an average global temperature of 17.16 C (62.88 F). And with Tuesday and Wednesday being similarly hot, the week ended with the four hottest days ever observed by scientists.NASA also confirmed July 22, 2024 as being the hottest day on record according to an analysis of global daily temperature data. Researchers who have devoted their lives to studying climate change are shocked by the unprecedented heat, the Washington Post reported.This shocking heat streak follows 13 months of unprecedented temperatures around the globe, which was influenced in part by an El Niño climate pattern. Our planet’s average temperature has been recorded as being at least 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial levels. What makes these temperatures so alarming, is that they are made up of the averages of thousands of data points recorded from the Arctic to the South Pole and therefore include places that are experiencing winters as well as summers.Remote places are also experiencing an increase in temperatures including areas of Canada, Russia and Greenland. The worst heat of the week was concentrated in Antarctica, where temperatures were at least 12 C (21.6 F) above normal.This year, at least 1,300 people died after traveling for this year’s hajj, an Islamic pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia where temperatures reached 120 degrees. Across India, dozens of poll workers also died while working during recent elections. India has had to open up heat stroke wards in their hospitals as a way to tackle the overwhelming heat.Some cities, including Lisbon, Medellín, and Colombia have been able to reduce the temperatures of their cities by planting millions of new trees and shrubs, while other cities have painted rooftops and sidewalks white in order to reflect heat.In early July, The Guardian reported that heat-related deaths in Phoenix, Arizona had nearly doubled when compared to the same period as last year. As of June 29, the number of possible heat-related deaths for the city stood at 175 - jumping 84% since the same period last year.More recent figures released last week predict that heat will cause over 400 deaths this year in the US state’s Maricopa County. Those numbers will rival the heat-related deaths that occurred last year in metro Phoenix during a heat wave that saw temperatures of 110 F (43.3 C) or higher and that did not ease for over 30 days.The primary cause of global climate change is, of course, the use of fossil fuels including coal, oil and gas which account for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of all carbon dioxide emissions, the UN said. But wealthy Western countries, including the US and the UK, are leading a hypocritical charge in fossil fuel expansion, according to a report from The Guardian that was published on Wednesday.While wealthier countries have sworn to oblige the Paris accords and lead a transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner orangery sources, they are actually the countries that are “spearheading the latest drilling frenzy”, the report writes, after handing out 825 new licenses in 2023. And under the Biden administration, the US has handed out 1,453 new oil and gas licenses, “accounting for half of the total globally and 83% of all licenses handed out by wealthy nations.”Developed countries have increased the sour effects of climate change the most while also benefitting the most from fossil fuels. But on the other side of that coin, there are developing countries who have contributed the least to climate change but have suffered the adverse affects of climate change the worst.“Despite having the economic means to transition away from fossil fuels, these nations are petrostates choosing profit over the planet, undermining global efforts to avert the climate emergency,” Singh added.

