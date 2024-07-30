https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/russian-navy-starts-extensive-drills-involving-majority-of-its-fleet-1119561075.html
Russian Navy Starts Extensive Drills Involving Majority of Its Fleet
Major Russian naval drills kicked off on July, 30. The main goal of the exercises is to check the actions of the Navy's military authorities at all levels, as well as the readiness of ship crews, naval aviation units and coastal troops of the Navy to perform tasks, Russian Ministry of Defense explained.
The Russian Navy has begun planned exercises on the use of forces by the Baltic, Northern and Pacific Fleets, and the Caspian Flotilla, the Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday. The Ministry clarifies that about 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment, and over 20,000 military personnel are involved in combat training events.Within a few days, the crews of ships, naval aviation units and coastal troops of the three fleets, and the Caspian Flotilla, will perform over 300 combat exercises with the practical use of weapons. The drills are expected to include:Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev said that the president had decided to form a Maritime Board. It will include councils for the strategic development of the Russian Navy, the protection of Russian national interests in the Arctic, as well as the development and maintenance of our country's maritime activities.
Major Russian naval drills kicked off on July 30. The main goal of the exercises is to check the actions of the Navy's military authorities at all levels, as well as the readiness of ship crews, naval aviation units and coastal troops of the Navy to perform tasks, the Russian Ministry of Defense explained.
The Russian Navy has begun planned exercises on the use of forces by the Baltic, Northern and Pacific Fleets, and the Caspian Flotilla, the Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday.
"Associations and formations of the Russian Navy have begun conducting planned exercises in the operational zones of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic Fleets, as well as in the area of responsibility of the Caspian Flotilla," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry clarifies that about 300 surface ships and boats, submarines and support vessels, up to 50 aircraft, more than 200 units of military and special equipment, and over 20,000 military personnel are involved in combat training events.
Within a few days, the crews of ships, naval aviation units and coastal troops of the three fleets, and the Caspian Flotilla, will perform over 300 combat exercises with the practical use of weapons.
The drills are expected to include:
Anti-aircraft missile firing,
Artillery firing at sea and air training targets,
Combat exercises for setting up passive interference to withdraw forces from a simulated enemy strike,
And the use of anti-submarine weapons by surface ships and naval aviation.
Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev said that the president had decided to form a Maritime Board. It will include councils for the strategic development of the Russian Navy, the protection of Russian national interests in the Arctic, as well as the development and maintenance of our country's maritime activities.