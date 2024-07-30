https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/ukraine-loses-up-to-650-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russias-south-forces-1119566788.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 650 Soldiers in Clashes With Russia's South Forces
Ukraine has lost up to 650 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to up to losses amounted to up to 650 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, three US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two US-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and two US-made 105-mm M119 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost up to 500 soldiers in battles with Russian troops of the Zapad (West) group, the ministry said, adding that Russia’s Tsentr (Central) group repelled six counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 315 servicepeople. Russia's Sever (North) group of forces repelled seven counterattacks in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 250, the ministry said. The Russian armed forces have also taken control of the Leninskoe settlement in Donetsk People's Republic.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 650 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
