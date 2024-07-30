https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/venezuela-election-israel-hezbollah-escalation-crypto-campaigns-1119557426.html
Venezuela Election, Israel-Hezbollah Escalation, Crypto Campaigns
Venezuela Election, Israel-Hezbollah Escalation, Crypto Campaigns
Tensions rise along the border of Lebanon and Israel, as Israel continues its destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.
Venezuela Election, Israel-Hezbollah Escalation, Crypto Campaigns
Tensions rise along the border of Lebanon and Israel, as Israel continues its destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the possibility of a serious escalation of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon, how much influence the Lebanese government has over escalation or restraint on the border, the continued deadlock between Hamas and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, whether the Israeli leadership has any real interest in a lasting ceasefire, situation in Mali, movements on the front lines in Ukraine, and Italy resuming relations with Syria after a decade.International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the Venezuelan election results while reporting on the ground in Caracas, the credibility of evidence presented that the vote was flawed or fraudulent, how regional leaders are reacting to the electoral results, and the surprising quiet from the opposition after they promised mass protests if President Nicolas Maduro wins reelection.Writer and editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses Vice President Kamala Harris regaining ground after some negative polling numbers; remarks by Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, about Democratic women voters; possible vice presidential possibilities with Democrats; whether Harris should be worried about Arab voters sitting out the election in Michigan; the tone of political discourse after President Joe Biden left the campaign; Trump's plans to deport millions of immigrants; and Biden's faux attempts to reform the Supreme Court.Technologist and cohost of the Covert Action Magazine Podcast Chris Garaffa discusses Kamala Harris’ close ties to Silicon Valley tech industry heads and assesses policies of candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump regarding cryptocurrency.The Misfits also discuss water quality issues in the Seine preventing the start of some swimming events and “White Dudes for Harris.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Venezuela Election, Israel-Hezbollah Escalation, Crypto Campaigns
04:12 GMT 30.07.2024
Tensions rise along the border of Lebanon and Israel, as Israel continues its destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the possibility of a serious escalation of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon, how much influence the Lebanese government has over escalation or restraint on the border, the continued deadlock between Hamas and Israel over a ceasefire in Gaza, whether the Israeli leadership has any real interest in a lasting ceasefire, situation in Mali, movements on the front lines in Ukraine, and Italy resuming relations with Syria after a decade.
International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses the Venezuelan election results while reporting on the ground in Caracas, the credibility of evidence presented that the vote was flawed or fraudulent, how regional leaders are reacting to the electoral results, and the surprising quiet from the opposition after they promised mass protests if President Nicolas Maduro wins reelection.
Writer and editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses Vice President Kamala Harris regaining ground after some negative polling numbers; remarks by Senator JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, about Democratic women voters; possible vice presidential possibilities with Democrats; whether Harris should be worried about Arab voters sitting out the election in Michigan; the tone of political discourse after President Joe Biden left the campaign; Trump's plans to deport millions of immigrants; and Biden's faux attempts to reform the Supreme Court.
Technologist and cohost of the Covert Action Magazine Podcast Chris Garaffa discusses Kamala Harris’ close ties to Silicon Valley tech industry heads and assesses policies of candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump regarding cryptocurrency.
The Misfits also discuss water quality issues in the Seine preventing the start of some swimming events and “White Dudes for Harris.”
