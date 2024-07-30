https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/venezuela-election-tensions-rise-in-the-middle-east-controversial-ioc-ceremony-1119559244.html
Venezuela Election; Tensions Rise in The Middle East; Controversial IOC Ceremony
President Maduro has won the election in Venezuela and international observers are concerned that war in the Middle East may spread.
04:14 GMT 30.07.2024 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 30.07.2024)
President Maduro has won the election in Venezuela and international observers are concerned that war in the Middle East may spread.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Venezuela’s place in the new world order and the US placing nuclear short-range missiles in Germany.
Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss Kamala Harris and increased tensions in the Middle East.
Austin Cole, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss the Democrats inserting Kamala Harris as the nominee without a formal process.
Anya Parampil, documentarian and journalist for The Grayzone, joins us to discuss the results of the Venezuela elections.
Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Haiti and the Kenyan police force flops and US puppets fight each other in Port Au Prince.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, discusses the political wreckage of the Biden administration and the problems caused by the overuse of sanctions.
Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelananalysis, joins us to discuss the Venezuela elections and US pushback against the results.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss backlash from the highly sexualized performances during the openings of the Paris Olympics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM