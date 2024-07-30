https://sputnikglobe.com/20240730/venezuelan-elections-kamala-vs-trump-israeli-lebanese-border-tensions-and-more-1119560001.html
Venezuelan Elections, Kamala vs Trump, Israeli-Lebanese Border Tensions and More
On the Monday, July 29th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from Venezuela after the presidential election.
On the Monday, July 29th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from Venezuela after the presidential election.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to syndicated columnist, cartoonist and radio host Ted Rall about the latest polls that showed Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidency.Rachel then spoke to journalist Fiorella Isabel about the Venezuelan elections, following incumbent Nicolas Maduro's victory.To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the latest from the Donbass region, which saw the Russian military score a new advance in several areas.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Venezuelan Elections, Kamala vs Trump, Israeli-Lebanese Border Tensions and More
On the Monday, July 29th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from Venezuela after the presidential election.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to syndicated columnist, cartoonist and radio host Ted Rall about the latest polls that showed Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidency.
Rachel then spoke to journalist Fiorella Isabel about the Venezuelan elections, following incumbent Nicolas Maduro's victory.
To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the latest from the Donbass region, which saw the Russian military score a new advance in several areas.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM