Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS
Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
The show begins with attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer Rory Riley Topping sharing her perspective on Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.Then, retired Navy captain and former city council candidate Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's newly launched campaign.The second hour starts with journalist, Youtuber, and author Peter Coffin joining to discuss Google search censoring Trump's assassination attempt, and big tech's role in US elections.The show closes with political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go', and co-host of 'The Convo Couch,' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighing in on the latest developments out of the Venezuelan elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS

04:11 GMT 31.07.2024
The Final Countdown
Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
Steve Gill
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
The show begins with attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer Rory Riley Topping sharing her perspective on Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
Then, retired Navy captain and former city council candidate Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's newly launched campaign.
The second hour starts with journalist, Youtuber, and author Peter Coffin joining to discuss Google search censoring Trump's assassination attempt, and big tech's role in US elections.
The show closes with political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go', and co-host of 'The Convo Couch,' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighing in on the latest developments out of the Venezuelan elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
