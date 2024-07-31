https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/biden-makes-last-ditch-effort-to-overhaul-scotus-1119568349.html
Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS
Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
2024-07-31T04:11+0000
2024-07-31T04:11+0000
2024-07-31T10:47+0000
the final countdown
radio
scotus
joe biden
kamala harris
donald trump
venezuela
elections
google
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119568188_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6d17ba68276764c71f5e35fd15369d25.jpg
Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
The show begins with attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer Rory Riley Topping sharing her perspective on Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.Then, retired Navy captain and former city council candidate Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's newly launched campaign.The second hour starts with journalist, Youtuber, and author Peter Coffin joining to discuss Google search censoring Trump's assassination attempt, and big tech's role in US elections.The show closes with political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go', and co-host of 'The Convo Couch,' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighing in on the latest developments out of the Venezuelan elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119568188_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ab69b53cb276fc391d307b6dda43b85a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, scotus reform, who won elections in venezuela, google censor donald trump, kamala harris campaign 2024
the final countdown, scotus reform, who won elections in venezuela, google censor donald trump, kamala harris campaign 2024
Biden Makes Last Ditch Effort to Overhaul SCOTUS
04:11 GMT 31.07.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 31.07.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss the latest developments from around the globe, including Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
The show begins with attorney, broadcaster, and former Congressional staffer Rory Riley Topping sharing her perspective on Biden's plans to reform SCOTUS.
Then, retired Navy captain and former city council candidate Armen Kurdian shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's newly launched campaign.
The second hour starts with journalist, Youtuber, and author Peter Coffin joining to discuss Google search censoring Trump's assassination attempt, and big tech's role in US elections.
The show closes with political analyst, host of 'Pasta 2 Go', and co-host of 'The Convo Couch,' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula weighing in on the latest developments out of the Venezuelan elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM