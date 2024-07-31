International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/dod-decline-comment-on-posture-changes-amid-report-iran-ordered-retaliatory-strike-on-israel-1119586954.html
DoD Decline Comment on Posture Changes Amid Report Iran 'Ordered' Retaliatory Strike on Israel
DoD Decline Comment on Posture Changes Amid Report Iran 'Ordered' Retaliatory Strike on Israel
Sputnik International
The Pentagon declined to comment on any potential US force posture changes in the Mideast after Iran's reported threat to carry out a retaliatory strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.
2024-07-31T21:21+0000
2024-07-31T21:19+0000
americas
us
middle east
iran
israel
pentagon
hamas
ismail haniyeh
ayatollah ali khamenei
masoud pezeshkian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119132384_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abb999ba16f783ef78f108e4600f9b07.jpg
Earlier, the New York Times, citing three Iranian officials, reported that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's assassination. "We have nothing to provide regarding changes to force posture or comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian. John Kirby, who serves as the White House national security communications adviser, said in earlier comments that the United States does not believe an escalation in the Middle East is inevitable and sees no signs that it is imminent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/haniyeh-killing-to-spoil-prospects-of-peace-talks-as-hardliners-push-for-strong-response-1119586263.html
americas
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119132384_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85056358112e80ead463711a499cf3a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us force posture changes in the middle east, assassination of ismail haniyeh, israel-hamas conflict, iranian response to haniyeh killing
us force posture changes in the middle east, assassination of ismail haniyeh, israel-hamas conflict, iranian response to haniyeh killing

DoD Decline Comment on Posture Changes Amid Report Iran 'Ordered' Retaliatory Strike on Israel

21:21 GMT 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiHamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 26, 2024.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department on Wednesday declined to comment on any potential US force posture changes in the Middle East after Iran's reported threat to carry out a retaliatory strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Earlier, the New York Times, citing three Iranian officials, reported that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's assassination.
"We have nothing to provide regarding changes to force posture or comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader," a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
Palestinians evacuate from a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Analysis
Haniyeh Killing to Spoil Prospects of Peace Talks as Hardliners Push for 'Strong Response'
19:40 GMT
John Kirby, who serves as the White House national security communications adviser, said in earlier comments that the United States does not believe an escalation in the Middle East is inevitable and sees no signs that it is imminent.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала