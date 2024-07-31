https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/dod-decline-comment-on-posture-changes-amid-report-iran-ordered-retaliatory-strike-on-israel-1119586954.html
DoD Decline Comment on Posture Changes Amid Report Iran 'Ordered' Retaliatory Strike on Israel
The Pentagon declined to comment on any potential US force posture changes in the Mideast after Iran's reported threat to carry out a retaliatory strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.
Earlier, the New York Times, citing three Iranian officials, reported that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's assassination. "We have nothing to provide regarding changes to force posture or comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian. John Kirby, who serves as the White House national security communications adviser, said in earlier comments that the United States does not believe an escalation in the Middle East is inevitable and sees no signs that it is imminent.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Defense Department on Wednesday declined to comment on any potential US force posture changes in the Middle East after Iran's reported threat to carry out a retaliatory strike on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Earlier, the New York Times, citing three Iranian officials, reported that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a direct strike on Israel in retaliation for Haniyeh's assassination.
"We have nothing to provide regarding changes to force posture or comments made by Iran’s Supreme Leader," a Pentagon spokesperson said.
Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran after he took part in the inauguration of Iran's newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
John Kirby, who serves as the White House national security communications adviser, said in earlier comments that the United States does not believe an escalation in the Middle East is inevitable and sees no signs that it is imminent.