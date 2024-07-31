https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/google-search-censors-trump-assassination-attempt--1119569443.html
Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt
Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
The show begins with Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor at The Cradle reporting on the latest out of Gaza.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses Google censoring Trump's assassination attempt and Kamala Harris's campaign.The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman weighing in on President Joe Biden's SCOTUS reforms.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:12 GMT 31.07.2024 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 31.07.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
The show begins with Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor at The Cradle reporting on the latest out of Gaza.
Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses Google censoring Trump's assassination attempt and Kamala Harris's campaign.
The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman weighing in on President Joe Biden's SCOTUS reforms.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM