International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/google-search-censors-trump-assassination-attempt--1119569443.html
Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt
Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
2024-07-31T04:12+0000
2024-07-31T10:50+0000
fault lines
us
radio
israel-gaza conflict
kamala harris
donald trump
google
censorship
joe biden
scotus
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119569286_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_812dac387c1813821763863a9670efc8.png
Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
The show begins with Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor at The Cradle reporting on the latest out of Gaza.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses Google censoring Trump's assassination attempt and Kamala Harris's campaign.The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman weighing in on President Joe Biden's SCOTUS reforms.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119569286_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_015ebe63b8591c8478652ecc56a9369c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, google censors donald trump, assassination attempt of donald trump, kamala harris campaign 2024, biden scotus reforms
fault lines, google censors donald trump, assassination attempt of donald trump, kamala harris campaign 2024, biden scotus reforms

Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt

04:12 GMT 31.07.2024 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 31.07.2024)
Fault Lines
Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.
The show begins with Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor at The Cradle reporting on the latest out of Gaza.
Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses Google censoring Trump's assassination attempt and Kamala Harris's campaign.
The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman weighing in on President Joe Biden's SCOTUS reforms.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала