https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/google-search-censors-trump-assassination-attempt--1119569443.html

Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt

Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

2024-07-31T04:12+0000

2024-07-31T04:12+0000

2024-07-31T10:50+0000

fault lines

us

radio

israel-gaza conflict

kamala harris

donald trump

google

censorship

joe biden

scotus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1e/1119569286_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_812dac387c1813821763863a9670efc8.png

Google Search Censors Trump Assassination Attempt Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics, including Google search censoring the assassination attempt of Donald Trump.

The show begins with Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorean journalist and Editor at The Cradle reporting on the latest out of Gaza.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle discusses Google censoring Trump's assassination attempt and Kamala Harris's campaign.The show closes with attorney and Host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman weighing in on President Joe Biden's SCOTUS reforms.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, google censors donald trump, assassination attempt of donald trump, kamala harris campaign 2024, biden scotus reforms