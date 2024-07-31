https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/israel-strikes-beirut-venezuelan-election-kamala-harris-vp-and-new-iranian-president-takes-office-1119573001.html

On the Tuesday, July 30th episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest from South America and the Middle East.

In the first segment to open the show, Rachel spoke to award-winning cartoonist and political commentator Scott Stantis about Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for the 2024 presidency.Rachel then spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest Israeli attack on the Lebanese capital, as tensions continue to intensify between the two nations.To kick off the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by political commentator and co-host of The Convo Couch, Craig 'Pasta' Jardula, who discussed the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela after their presidential election.Veteran war correspondent and journalist Elijah Magnier would join the show in the final segment to discuss the newly elected Iranian president taking office.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

