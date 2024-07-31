https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/oas-fails-to-adopt-resolution-pressing-venezuela-to-be-transparent-with-election-results-1119588517.html
OAS Fails to Adopt Resolution Pressing Venezuela to Be Transparent With Election Results
The Organization of American States (OAS) failed to adopt a resolution calling on Venezuela to be transparent with the results from Sunday's presidential election.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Organization of American States (OAS) failed to adopt a resolution urging Venezuela to be fully transparent with the results of the presidential election that took place on Sunday.
The resolution needed 18 votes to pass on Wednesday but only had 17 votes in favor. No OAS member states voted against the measure but 11 abstained.
The presidential election of July 28 saw Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and other cities. The Venezuelan government also accused several countries of election meddling.
The proposed OAS resolution did not include any language about rejecting the election results, but the measure pushed the Venezuelan government to be fully transparent about the election results in order to guarantee credibility.
Venezuela's National Electoral Council declared Maduro the winner of the election after securing 51% of the vote.
On July 29, protests started in Venezuela. Clashes between the police and protesters began in Caracas. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers.
The Prosecutor General's Office said 77 law enforcement officers were injured; 1,062 people were detained on charges of destruction of state infrastructure, incitement of hatred and terrorism.