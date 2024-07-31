https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/putin-hosts-indonesian-president-elect-in-moscow-for-high-level-bilateral-talks-1119578139.html
Putin Hosts Indonesian President-Elect in Moscow for High-Level Bilateral Talks
Putin Hosts Indonesian President-Elect in Moscow for High-Level Bilateral Talks

2024-07-31
Russia and Indonesia have many potential projects for cooperation in economy, trade and politics.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Indonesian President-Elect and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. The Indonesian politician came to Russia on a working visit.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks will be held in the Kremlin in the format of a working breakfast. He explained that this is an “effective system of communication” that allows the leaders to discuss all issues on the bilateral agenda.The former Indonesian general won the presidential election in February. He will take over from President Joko Widodo on October 20.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
