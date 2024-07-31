International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/putin-hosts-indonesian-president-elect-in-moscow-for-high-level-bilateral-talks-1119578139.html
Putin Hosts Indonesian President-Elect in Moscow for High-Level Bilateral Talks
Putin Hosts Indonesian President-Elect in Moscow for High-Level Bilateral Talks
Sputnik International
Russia and Indonesia have many potential projects for cooperation in economy, trade and politics.
2024-07-31T11:02+0000
2024-07-31T11:02+0000
world
vladimir putin
prabowo subianto
russia
indonesia
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119242077_0:58:2945:1715_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fe86d404c8e644630a30e1d69fad9d.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Indonesian President-Elect and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. The Indonesian politician came to Russia on a working visit.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks will be held in the Kremlin in the format of a working breakfast. He explained that this is an “effective system of communication” that allows the leaders to discuss all issues on the bilateral agenda.The former Indonesian general won the presidential election in February. He will take over from President Joko Widodo on October 20.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Vladimir Putin's talks with Indonesia's President-elect and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto
Sputnik International
Vladimir Putin's talks with Indonesia's President-elect and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto
2024-07-31T11:02+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119242077_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_386d3a4bf94bf5c40b1a114d15f22a5f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia indonesia, putin indonesia, puton indonesian president-elect, putin subianto, putin summit indonesia
russia indonesia, putin indonesia, puton indonesian president-elect, putin subianto, putin summit indonesia

Putin Hosts Indonesian President-Elect in Moscow for High-Level Bilateral Talks

11:02 GMT 31.07.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia and Indonesia have many potential projects for cooperation in economy, trade and politics, the Kremlin said.
Sputnik is live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Indonesian President-Elect and current Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. The Indonesian politician came to Russia on a working visit.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the talks will be held in the Kremlin in the format of a working breakfast. He explained that this is an “effective system of communication” that allows the leaders to discuss all issues on the bilateral agenda.
The former Indonesian general won the presidential election in February. He will take over from President Joko Widodo on October 20.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала