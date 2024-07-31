https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/two-thirds-of-ukraine-not-damaged-by-ongoing-conflict-with-russia---state-dept-1119584536.html

Two-Thirds of Ukraine Not Damaged by Ongoing Conflict With Russia - State Dept.

Two-thirds of Ukraine’s territory has not been damaged in to the ongoing conflict with Russia, US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker said on Wednesday.

“Two-thirds of the country's [Ukraine’s] territory has not been damaged by conflict,” Pritzker said in her remarks during an event hosted by the Brookings Institution. Pritzker urged commercial and investment banks to look for opportunities in Ukraine while carefully assessing the risks associated with doing business in the country engulfed in a military conflict with Russia. In June, the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan using funds generated from frozen Russian assets.

