International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/ukraine-army-drafting-30000-new-recruits-monthly-since-may---reports-1119575123.html
Ukrainian Army Drafting 30,000 New Recruits Monthly Since May - Reports
Ukrainian Army Drafting 30,000 New Recruits Monthly Since May - Reports
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian government has been drafting 30,000 recruits per month since May after signing a new mobilization law, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
2024-07-31T05:40+0000
2024-07-31T05:40+0000
world
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
ukrainian crisis
volodymyr zelensky
military draft
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117864695_0:182:2995:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_1134c1eacbedcf79f7f7b49b38aeb5ac.jpg
The law tightening Ukraine's mobilization rules went into effect on May 18. Aimed at replenishing Ukrainian forces depleted by more than two years of conflict, it mandates that all Ukrainians liable for military service report to conscription offices within 60 days of the law's enactment. This figure is two to three times higher than in the last winter months, the report said on Tuesday. Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been extended repeatedly since then. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240726/only-brute-force-can-force-draft-age-ukrainians-in-europe-to-go-home-to-face-near-certain-death-1119521472.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117864695_132:0:2861:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7695d4962f163bab6eba4338b995853a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, mobilization ukraine, ukraine draft, ukraine draconian laws, zelensky tyranny
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, mobilization ukraine, ukraine draft, ukraine draconian laws, zelensky tyranny

Ukrainian Army Drafting 30,000 New Recruits Monthly Since May - Reports

05:40 GMT 31.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko / Go to the mediabankMobilization underway in Ukraine
Mobilization underway in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government has been drafting 30,000 recruits per month since May after signing a new mobilization law, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
The law tightening Ukraine's mobilization rules went into effect on May 18. Aimed at replenishing Ukrainian forces depleted by more than two years of conflict, it mandates that all Ukrainians liable for military service report to conscription offices within 60 days of the law's enactment.
Ukrainians gather in front of a closed Ukraine's passport service point at the shopping center in Warsaw, Poland, on April 24, 2024. Ukraine on April 23, 2024 suspended consular services for men of fighting age living abroad, after announcing measures to bring them home amid manpower shortages in the army fighting Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2024
Analysis
Only ‘Brute Force’ Can Force Draft-Age Ukrainians in Europe to Go Home to Face Near-Certain Death
26 July, 15:56 GMT
This figure is two to three times higher than in the last winter months, the report said on Tuesday.
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been extended repeatedly since then. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала