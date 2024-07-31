https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/ukraine-army-drafting-30000-new-recruits-monthly-since-may---reports-1119575123.html
Ukrainian Army Drafting 30,000 New Recruits Monthly Since May - Reports
The Ukrainian government has been drafting 30,000 recruits per month since May after signing a new mobilization law, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
The law tightening Ukraine's mobilization rules went into effect on May 18. Aimed at replenishing Ukrainian forces depleted by more than two years of conflict, it mandates that all Ukrainians liable for military service report to conscription offices within 60 days of the law's enactment. This figure is two to three times higher than in the last winter months, the report said on Tuesday. Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been extended repeatedly since then. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian government has been drafting 30,000 recruits per month since May after signing a new mobilization law, The New York Times newspaper reported, citing sources.
The law tightening Ukraine's mobilization rules
went into effect on May 18. Aimed at replenishing Ukrainian forces depleted by more than two years of conflict, it mandates that all Ukrainians liable for military service report to conscription offices within 60 days of the law's enactment.
This figure is two to three times higher than in the last winter months, the report said on Tuesday.
Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The next day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. The martial law and mobilization have been extended repeatedly since then. Under martial law, men aged from 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving Ukraine.