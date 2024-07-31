International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours
Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours
Ukraine has lost up to 710 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The enemy has lost up to 710 Ukrainian troops, a German-made Leopard tank, a US-made armored personnel carrier M113 [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian troops. In addition, Ukraine lost up to 470 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 350 servicepeople. Russia's Sever Battlegroup repelled two counterattacks in the past 24 hours, causing Kiev to lose up to 350 servicemen. Additionally, operations by the Vostok Battlegroup resulted in the loss of up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers during the same period.
Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours

11:31 GMT 31.07.2024 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 31.07.2024)
A Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye
A Russian soldier undertaking special training at a landfill around Zaporozhye
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 710 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug Battlegroup in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The enemy has lost up to 710 Ukrainian troops, a German-made Leopard tank, a US-made armored personnel carrier M113 [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian troops.
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zelensky Says Expecting Air Defense Systems to Be Delivered to Ukraine in August-October
01:38 GMT
In addition, Ukraine lost up to 470 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 350 servicepeople.
Russia's Sever Battlegroup repelled two counterattacks in the past 24 hours, causing Kiev to lose up to 350 servicemen. Additionally, operations by the Vostok Battlegroup resulted in the loss of up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers during the same period.
