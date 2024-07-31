https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/ukraine-loses-up-over-2000-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russian-army-1119580504.html
Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours
Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours
Sputnik International
Ukraine has lost up to 710 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2024-07-31T11:31+0000
2024-07-31T11:31+0000
2024-07-31T11:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg
"The enemy has lost up to 710 Ukrainian troops, a German-made Leopard tank, a US-made armored personnel carrier M113 [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian troops. In addition, Ukraine lost up to 470 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 350 servicepeople. Russia's Sever Battlegroup repelled two counterattacks in the past 24 hours, causing Kiev to lose up to 350 servicemen. Additionally, operations by the Vostok Battlegroup resulted in the loss of up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers during the same period.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/zelensky-says-expecting-air-defense-systems-to-be-delivered-to-ukraine-in-august-october-1119572199.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b52191a8a2d38f72338fcc3011a42531.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, ukraine losses
Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours
11:31 GMT 31.07.2024 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 31.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 710 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug Battlegroup in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The enemy has lost up to 710 Ukrainian troops, a German-made Leopard tank, a US-made armored personnel carrier M113 [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian troops
.
In addition, Ukraine lost up to 470 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 350 servicepeople.
Russia's Sever Battlegroup repelled two counterattacks in the past 24 hours, causing Kiev to lose up to 350 servicemen. Additionally, operations by the Vostok Battlegroup resulted in the loss of up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers during the same period.