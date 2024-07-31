https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/ukraine-loses-up-over-2000-soldiers-in-clashes-with-russian-army-1119580504.html

Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours

Ukraine Loses Over 2,000 Soldiers in Clashes With Russian Army Over Past 24 Hours

Ukraine has lost up to 710 personnel in the area of operations of Russia's Yug (South) group of forces in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The enemy has lost up to 710 Ukrainian troops, a German-made Leopard tank, a US-made armored personnel carrier M113 [among other military losses in battles with the southern group]," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the group has also repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian troops. In addition, Ukraine lost up to 470 soldiers in battles with Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, while the Tsentr Battlegroup repelled three counterattacks, during which Kiev has lost up to 350 servicepeople. Russia's Sever Battlegroup repelled two counterattacks in the past 24 hours, causing Kiev to lose up to 350 servicemen. Additionally, operations by the Vostok Battlegroup resulted in the loss of up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers during the same period.

