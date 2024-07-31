https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/un-secretary-generals-office-expresses-concern-over-israeli-strikes-on-lebanon-1119572763.html
UN Secretary-General's Office Expresses Concern Over Israeli Strikes on Lebanon
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is concerned about Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and called for deescalation.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike. Lebanese media reported that at least three people were killed and 74 others were injured as result of the attack. The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The office of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon and calls on the parties to the conflict to prevent further escalation, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that it carried out a strike in the southern suburb of Beirut targeting a "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians." Later, the IDF said that the "most senior military commander" of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, was killed in the strike. Lebanese media reported that at least three people were killed and 74 others were injured as result of the attack.
"We express grave concern over the strikes by the Israel Defense Forces on the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, in the evening of 30 July, which resulted in scores of civilian casualties. As we await further clarity on the circumstances, we again urge the parties to exercise maximum restraint and call on all concerned to avoid any further escalation," Dujarric said in a statement.
The Israeli army said last Saturday that 12 people had been killed in a rocket strike on the Golan Heights, which it blamed on Hezbollah. The Lebanese movement denied the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would not leave the attack on the Golan Heights unanswered and Hezbollah would pay a price "it has never paid before."