US Enters Into Pre-Trial Agreements With Three September 11 Defendants - Pentagon
The United States has entered into a pre-trial agreement with three of the codefendants accused of being involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington DC
2024-07-31T21:52+0000
2024-07-31T21:52+0000
"The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, has entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, three of the co-accused in the 9/11 case," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday. The Defense Department has not yet disclosed the specific terms of the plea agreements, the release added. The three defendants were initially charged and arraigned on June 5, 2008, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, and later again jointly charged and arraigned on May 5, 2012, in connection with the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
21:52 GMT 31.07.2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has entered into pre-trial plea agreements with three of the defendants accused of having a role in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the US Defense Department announced.
"The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, has entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, three of the co-accused in the 9/11 case," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.
The Defense Department has not yet disclosed the specific terms of the plea agreements, the release added.
The three defendants were initially charged and arraigned on June 5, 2008, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, and later again jointly charged and arraigned on May 5, 2012, in connection with the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.
