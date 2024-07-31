US Enters Into Pre-Trial Agreements With Three September 11 Defendants - Pentagon
© AP Photo / Janet HamlinThis Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2009 sketch reviewed by the U.S. military, shows, from top left, Khalid Shaikh Mohammad; Walid bin Attash; Ramzi bin al Shibh; Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, also known as Ammar al Baluchi, and Mustafa al Hawsawi attend a hearing at the U.S. Military Commissions court for war crimes at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, a military judge set Jan. 11, 2021 for the start of the long-stalled war crimes trial of the five men being held at the Guantanamo Bay prison on charges of planning and aiding the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has entered into pre-trial plea agreements with three of the defendants accused of having a role in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the US Defense Department announced.
"The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, has entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, three of the co-accused in the 9/11 case," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.
The Defense Department has not yet disclosed the specific terms of the plea agreements, the release added.
The three defendants were initially charged and arraigned on June 5, 2008, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, and later again jointly charged and arraigned on May 5, 2012, in connection with the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.