https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/us-enters-into-pre-trial-agreements-with-three-september-11-defendants---pentagon-1119587091.html

US Enters Into Pre-Trial Agreements With Three September 11 Defendants - Pentagon

US Enters Into Pre-Trial Agreements With Three September 11 Defendants - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The United States has entered into a pre-trial agreement with three of the codefendants accused of being involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington DC

2024-07-31T21:52+0000

2024-07-31T21:52+0000

2024-07-31T21:52+0000

americas

khalid shaikh mohammad

defense department

pentagon

us

september 11

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0f/1093879293_0:259:2354:1583_1920x0_80_0_0_d39c07e75ea2d3366f5962c06f24d72b.jpg

"The Convening Authority for Military Commissions, Susan Escallier, has entered into pretrial agreements with Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin 'Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, three of the co-accused in the 9/11 case," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday. The Defense Department has not yet disclosed the specific terms of the plea agreements, the release added. The three defendants were initially charged and arraigned on June 5, 2008, along with Ali Abdul Aziz Ali and Ramzi Bin al Shibh, and later again jointly charged and arraigned on May 5, 2012, in connection with the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210912/taliban-initially-offered-help-investigating-911-attacks-spokesman-says-1089012923.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

september 11 trial, plea deal reached in september 11 case