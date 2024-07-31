https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/us-sanctioning-one-third-of-the-world-europes-path-to-war-and-self-destruction-1119571487.html

US Sanctioning One-Third of the World; Europe’s Path to War and Self-Destruction

Europe’s ruling elite are aiming their misguided warmongering at Russia and increasingly including China in their militaristic rhetoric.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the overuse of US sanctions and the subsequent blowback in the form of sanctioned nations fleeing US domination for BRICS.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, discusses the US working to stop trade between Russia and China.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Amazon’s decision to reinstate Caleb’s book about Kamala Harris and US militarism in the Pacific.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Israel’s latest attack on Lebanon and allegations of Israeli guards raping prisoners.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss France’s intent to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and Jacob Zuma’s expulsion from the ANC.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss US attempts to overturn the Venezuelan election.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, author, joins us to discuss the EU’s descent into war and poverty and their attacks on Viktor Orban’s move for peace with Russia and China.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net discusses foreign policy in relation to the 2020 election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

