Venezuela Election Turmoil, Israelis Defend Detainee Abuse, US Prison Reform

California’s wildfires expand to historic size again, and the soldier who became the face of the My Lai massacre dies.

International human rights activist, organizer and political analyst Ajamu Baraka joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the post-election tensions in Venezuela, why to view with skepticism criticism levied by Western countries who have also attempted to force regime change in Venezuela for decades, whether opposition protests will turn violent as they have in previous years, whether the process to replace President Joe Biden on the US Democratic ticket was carried out in a democratic and transparent manner, the ways in which independent political parties are kept off ballots and debate stages and unfairly deprived of funds in the US, and the shortlist to be Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate.Co-founder of wildlife advocacy organization Roam Free Nation Stephany Seay discusses the bloody management of migratory bison in and around Yellowstone National Park, why a species under threat must also be ruthlessly hunted, the disregard for public opinion in bison management, how the cattle industry has pushed for policies to endanger wild bison populations, the irony of pushing bison off public lands so the lands can be used to subsidize industrial farming, and next steps in fighting for better bison conservation.Author and West Coast Regional Coordinator for the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the outrage among Israel’s right wing as the Israeli army attempted to investigate nine soldiers accused of abusing Palestinian detainees, the lengths protesters and politicians are going to to block any probe into the abuse, the prevalence of abuse in Israeli prisons, whether the right wing in Israeli society and government has gone too far in challenging the armed forces, other evidence of a rift between Israel’s military and government, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s position, the likelihood of outright war between Israel and Hezbollah, and the man some entities are elevating as a possible leader for Gaza after the war.Founder and Executive Director of the Human Rights Defense Center Paul Wright discusses the prison reform bill just passed into law in the US, the oversight the bill would provide for, the types of abuses this bill is intended to respond to, the labor abuses that get less attention than other prison abuses, corruption among US prison guards, and the ongoing understaffing among US prison system.The Misfits also discuss Harris’ chances in the swing state of Georgia and rodents in bedrooms.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

