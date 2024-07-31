https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/venezuelan-foreign-minister-says-govt-decides-to-sever-diplomatic-relations-with-peru-1119573351.html
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Gov’t Decides to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Peru
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Gov’t Decides to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Peru
Sputnik International
Venezuela will sever diplomatic ties with Peru after that country's foreign minister commented on the presidential election results in Venezuela.
2024-07-31T03:11+0000
2024-07-31T03:11+0000
2024-07-31T03:11+0000
americas
nicolas maduro
us
peru
venezuela
venezuelan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1d/1119558641_0:35:3072:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_6232d7854514deb6d73d903ab717566c.jpg
On Monday, Peru refused to recognize the results of the Venezuelan presidential election. The next day, Gonzalez-Olaechea said that he recognized the Venezuelan opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, as the country's president-elect. The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.
americas
peru
venezuela
venezuelan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1d/1119558641_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70c9575a3384feff80d9724a5e45e557.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuela and peru, venezuela presidential elections, unrest in caracas
venezuela and peru, venezuela presidential elections, unrest in caracas
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Gov’t Decides to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Peru
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Caracas has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Peru due to Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea’s statement on presidential election results in Venezuela, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Wednesday
On Monday, Peru refused to recognize the results of the Venezuelan presidential election. The next day, Gonzalez-Olaechea said that he recognized the Venezuelan opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, as the country's president-elect.
"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Republic of Peru based on Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961. We are forced to make this decision after the reckless statements of the Peruvian foreign minister," Gil said on X.
The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.