Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Gov’t Decides to Sever Diplomatic Relations With Peru

Venezuela will sever diplomatic ties with Peru after that country's foreign minister commented on the presidential election results in Venezuela.

On Monday, Peru refused to recognize the results of the Venezuelan presidential election. The next day, Gonzalez-Olaechea said that he recognized the Venezuelan opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, as the country's president-elect. The presidential election of July 28 saw Nicolas Maduro win a third term in office. The announcement of the results sparked protests in the capital of Caracas and beyond, with clashes reported between the police and opposition supporters. The Venezuelan government accused several countries of election meddling.

