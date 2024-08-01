https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/full-scale-mideast-war-only-way-to-shaky-peace---russian-security-council-deputy-chairman-1119589111.html
Full-Scale Mideast War Only Way to Shaky Peace - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Telegram that a full-scale war is the only path to a shaky peace in the Middle East.
"The knot in the Middle East is tightening. I regret the loss of innocent lives. They are just hostages of a disgusting state - the United States. Meanwhile, it is clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region," Medvedev wrote on Telegram. On Wednesday, Palestinian movement Hamas reported the death of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to participate in the inauguration of Iran's new president.Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the assassination but called for restraint by all parties."Russia reiterates its insistent calls on all the parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could dramatically worsen the security situation in the region, leading to a large-scale military confrontation," he added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev suggested that a full-scale war in the Middle East is the only way to a shaky peace in the region.
"The knot in the Middle East is tightening. I regret the loss of innocent lives. They are just hostages of a disgusting state - the United States. Meanwhile, it is clear to everyone that a full-scale war is the only way to a shaky peace in the region," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.
On Wednesday, Palestinian movement Hamas reported the death of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to participate in the inauguration of Iran's new president.
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the assassination but called for restraint by all parties.
"There is no doubt that Ismail Haniyeh’s killing will have an extremely negative impact on the indirect contacts between Hamas and Israel, which offered a framework for achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on mutually acceptable terms," the Foreign Ministry Information and Press Department’s Deputy Director Andrey Nastasyin
"Russia reiterates its insistent calls on all the parties involved to exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could dramatically worsen the security situation in the region, leading to a large-scale military confrontation," he added.