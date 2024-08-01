https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/hamas-leader-assassinated-kamala-vp-shortlist-2024-immigration-policies-1119588069.html

Hamas Leader Assassinated, Kamala VP Shortlist, 2024 Immigration Policies

Hamas Leader Assassinated, Kamala VP Shortlist, 2024 Immigration Policies

Hamas’ political leader is assassinated in Tehran, calling the future of Gaza ceasefire negotiations into doubt and raising the specter of war.

Writer and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the shrinking list of candidates to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, the Democrats’ chances in Georgia, former President Donald Trump's habit of making provocative but vague statements about his rivals, more polling on the 2024 race, whether Trump family disorder matters to voters, and X owner Elon Musk's censorship of political rivals.Former Senior Security Policy Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense Michael Maloof discusses the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who might have been behind the attack, Israel’s attack on a Hezbollah commander in Beirut on Tuesday, the role Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is personally playing in inflaming the region, what response to expect from Iran and Hezbollah, the risk that the US and other distant countries will be drawn into a larger conflict, the status of public opinion among Israelis on the Gaza war, which presidential candidate offers more possibility for a change in the US position on Israel, and what to expect next from the Houthis in Yemen in their attempt to punish Israel and its backer for the Gaza war.Author and writer for The Border Chronicle Todd Miller discusses what details either major candidate has offered on their immigration policies, the Biden administration’s under-reported record number of expulsions and deportations and why the connection between immigration and border agencies is kept so hidden.The Misfits also discuss the Texas attorney general’s legal crusade against Meta and Alphabet, the growing number of American workers suffering from homelessness, and Boeing’s good day.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

