Israel Assassinates Hamas Leader; US Soft Power Assault on Venezuela; Russia Indonesia Partnership
Israel Assassinates Hamas Leader; US Soft Power Assault on Venezuela; Russia Indonesia Partnership
Israel's apparent assassination of a Hamas political leader in Tehran has increased tensions in the region.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Israel's assassination of two Hamas leaders.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Israel's assassination of two Hamas leaders, Russia's geopolitical response, and the strengthening of the Russia-Indonesia partnership.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the 2020 US election.Jon Shields, president of the Competitive Wake Surfing Association, joins us to discuss the Olympic debacle, which has seen Russia's athletes banned and events canceled.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a Black Alliance for Peace member, and an editor of the Black Agenda Review, joins us to discuss the situation in Haiti, the US imperialist assault on Venezuelan democracy, and Rwanda's crooked elections.Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss US soft power actions to destabilize Venezuela.Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US statements that India will never be an ally and Russia's moves to strengthen its partnership with Indonesia.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss pressure on VP Harris over Gaza and US-sponsored street violence in Venezuela.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Israel Assassinates Hamas Leader; US Soft Power Assault on Venezuela; Russia Indonesia Partnership
04:14 GMT 01.08.2024 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 01.08.2024)
Israel's apparent assassination of a Hamas political leader in Tehran has increased tensions in the region.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Israel's assassination of two Hamas leaders.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Israel's assassination of two Hamas leaders, Russia's geopolitical response, and the strengthening of the Russia-Indonesia partnership.
Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the 2020 US election.
Jon Shields, president of the Competitive Wake Surfing Association, joins us to discuss the Olympic debacle, which has seen Russia's athletes banned and events canceled.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, a Black Alliance for Peace member, and an editor of the Black Agenda Review, joins us to discuss the situation in Haiti, the US imperialist assault on Venezuelan democracy, and Rwanda's crooked elections.
Christopher Helali, educator, researcher, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss US soft power actions to destabilize Venezuela.
Dr. Kenneth Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss US statements that India will never be an ally and Russia's moves to strengthen its partnership with Indonesia.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss pressure on VP Harris over Gaza and US-sponsored street violence in Venezuela.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
