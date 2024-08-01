https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/israel-reports-successful-strike-on-hamas-military-chief-deif-1119592407.html

Israel Reports Successful Strike on Hamas Military Chief Deif

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it can confirm the elimination of the chief of the Hamas military wing, Mohammed Deif, in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, Israeli fighter jets “struck in the area of Khan Yunis and following an intelligence assessment." The Commander of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in the strike. According to the statement, Deif allegedly “initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre, in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel and 251 hostages abducted into the Gaza Strip."

