https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/israel-reports-successful-strike-on-hamas-military-chief-deif-1119592407.html
Israel Reports Successful Strike on Hamas Military Chief Deif
Israel Reports Successful Strike on Hamas Military Chief Deif
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it can confirm the elimination of the chief of the Hamas military wing, Mohammed Deif, in the Gaza Strip.
2024-08-01T09:58+0000
2024-08-01T09:58+0000
2024-08-01T09:58+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119592241_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c29e675d9b7b1ce0d940f4518999372.jpg
According to the statement, Israeli fighter jets “struck in the area of Khan Yunis and following an intelligence assessment." The Commander of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in the strike. According to the statement, Deif allegedly “initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre, in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel and 251 hostages abducted into the Gaza Strip."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119592241_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fd6b33ccb3700ca25de30c6e89c939c2.jpg
The Israel Defense Forces say they eliminated the leader of Hamas' Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade, Mohammed Deif.
Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces say they eliminated the leader of Hamas' Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigade, Mohammed Deif.
2024-08-01T09:58+0000
true
PT0M08S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israel vs hamas, israel-iran row, idf strikes, idf strike on deif, israeli airstrikes
israel vs hamas, israel-iran row, idf strikes, idf strike on deif, israeli airstrikes
Israel Reports Successful Strike on Hamas Military Chief Deif
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that it can confirm the elimination of the chief of the Hamas military wing, Mohammed Deif, in the Gaza Strip.
According to the statement, Israeli fighter jets “struck in the area of Khan Yunis and following an intelligence assessment."
The Commander of Hamas' military wing Mohammed Deif was killed in the strike. According to the statement, Deif allegedly “initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre, in which 1,200 people were killed in southern Israel and 251 hostages abducted into the Gaza Strip."