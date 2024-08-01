https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/israel-stays-mum-on-hamas-heads-assassination-as-middle-east-tensions-soar-1119588647.html

Israel Stays Mum on Hamas Head's Assassination as Middle East Tensions Soar

Israel Stays Mum on Hamas Head's Assassination as Middle East Tensions Soar

Sputnik International

On the July 31st episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Middle East, where a number of bombings raised the stakes of conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

2024-08-01T04:17+0000

2024-08-01T04:17+0000

2024-08-01T09:27+0000

the backstory

israel

hezbollah

iran

ismail haniyeh

tehran

joe biden

kamala harris

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119588755_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6205c47856256c9f1cef22257b5cbaa3.png

Israel Stays Mum on Hamas Head's Assassination as Middle East Tensions Soar Sputnik International On the July 31st episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Middle East, where a number of bombings raised the stakes of conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

In the first segment of the show, Rachel spoke to syndicated radio host and political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about the ongoing race for the 2024 presidency.Rachel then spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the US' response to the assassination of Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning.To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by author, journalist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Ramzy Baroud, who discussed the implications of the Haniyeh assassination.In the final segment of the show, geopolitical analyst and co-founder of DD Geopolitics, Sarah Bils, spoke to Rachel about the turmoil in Venezuela, following the presidential election over the weekend.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

iran

tehran

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, war in the middle east, israel kills hamas leader, ismail haniyeh assassinated, israel-hezbollah war