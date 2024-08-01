https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/israel-stays-mum-on-hamas-heads-assassination-as-middle-east-tensions-soar-1119588647.html
Israel Stays Mum on Hamas Head's Assassination as Middle East Tensions Soar
On the July 31st episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a multitude of stories from around the globe, including the latest from the Middle East, where a number of bombings raised the stakes of conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.
In the first segment of the show, Rachel spoke to syndicated radio host and political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about the ongoing race for the 2024 presidency.Rachel then spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the US' response to the assassination of Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning.To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by author, journalist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Ramzy Baroud, who discussed the implications of the Haniyeh assassination.In the final segment of the show, geopolitical analyst and co-founder of DD Geopolitics, Sarah Bils, spoke to Rachel about the turmoil in Venezuela, following the presidential election over the weekend.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:17 GMT 01.08.2024 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 01.08.2024)
In the first segment of the show, Rachel spoke to syndicated radio host and political scientist Dr. Wilmer Leon about the ongoing race for the 2024 presidency.
Rachel then spoke to radio host and political commentator Misty Winston about the US' response to the assassination of Hamas' political head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday morning.
To open the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by author, journalist and geopolitical analyst Dr. Ramzy Baroud, who discussed the implications of the Haniyeh assassination.
In the final segment of the show, geopolitical analyst and co-founder of DD Geopolitics, Sarah Bils, spoke to Rachel about the turmoil in Venezuela, following the presidential election over the weekend.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
