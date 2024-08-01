https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/kamala-harris-campaign-goes-full-charge-in-strategic-battleground-states-1119585368.html
Kamala Harris Campaign Goes Full Charge in Strategic Battleground States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of topics worldwide, including Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1f/1119585208_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_47b7efb373f8b7334dd7aa23c6910d76.jpg
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of topics worldwide, including Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.
The show begins with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin joining the show to discuss Kamala Harris's campaign in key battleground states.Then, award-winning scientist, speaker, and leading expert on climate change Dr. Guy McPherson joins the show to discuss the environmental impacts of the California and Canadian wildfires.Later, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his expertise on the latest escalation out of the Middle East, amid the assassination of the Hamas leader in Iran.The show closes with Venezuela-based independent journalist Paul Dobson to discuss the Venezuelan elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Kamala Harris Campaign Goes Full Charge in Strategic Battleground States
04:12 GMT 01.08.2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of topics worldwide, including Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.
The show begins with journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin joining the show to discuss Kamala Harris's campaign in key battleground states.
Then, award-winning scientist, speaker, and leading expert on climate change Dr. Guy McPherson joins the show to discuss the environmental impacts of the California and Canadian wildfires.
Later, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his expertise on the latest escalation out of the Middle East, amid the assassination of the Hamas leader in Iran.
The show closes with Venezuela-based independent journalist Paul Dobson to discuss the Venezuelan elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM