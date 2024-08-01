https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/putin-congratulates-russian-paratroopers-on-airborne-forces-day-1119599422.html
Putin Congratulates Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Putin Congratulates Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russia's Airborne Forces on Airborne Forces Day.
2024-08-01T22:50+0000
2024-08-01T22:50+0000
2024-08-01T22:52+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
kremlin
russian armed forces
russia’s airborne forces (vdv)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0f/1119377677_0:85:3338:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_e0ca20077b1f95685c7f363d09bff064.jpg
"Dear comrades! I congratulate you on Airborne Forces Day. You are rightfully proud of the military history of the legendary airborne infantry, the names and immortal feats of the heroes - soldiers and commissioned officers of the Airborne Forces. They passed the tests of strength with honor, were strong in character and will, courage and mutual assistance, and were ready to stand up like a wall to defend the Motherland," Putin said. The text of the congratulatory message was published on the Kremlin website. Putin said he is confident the Airborne Forces will continue to reliably guard Russia's independence and enhance the country's defense and security. Putin said the patriotic traditions of Airborne Forces veterans, their loyalty to the oath and fellow servicemen help soldiers solve important tasks during Russia's special military operation. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/0f/1119377677_304:0:3035:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_397aa4aacbe3a11b1b5339490e8bce7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
airborne forces of russia, airborne forces day
airborne forces of russia, airborne forces day
Putin Congratulates Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day
22:50 GMT 01.08.2024 (Updated: 22:52 GMT 01.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the personnel and veterans of the country's Airborne Forces on Airborne Forces Day.
"Dear comrades! I congratulate you on Airborne Forces Day. You are rightfully proud of the military history of the legendary airborne infantry, the names and immortal feats of the heroes - soldiers and commissioned officers of the Airborne Forces. They passed the tests of strength with honor, were strong in character and will, courage and mutual assistance, and were ready to stand up like a wall to defend the Motherland," Putin said.
The text of the congratulatory message was published on the Kremlin website.
Putin said he is confident the Airborne Forces will continue to reliably guard Russia's independence and enhance the country's defense and security.
"I am convinced that you will continue to reliably guard Russia's independence and sovereignty and make a significant contribution to its defense capacity and national security," he said.
Putin said the patriotic traditions of Airborne Forces veterans, their loyalty to the oath and fellow servicemen help soldiers solve important tasks during Russia's special military operation.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.