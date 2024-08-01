https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/putin-congratulates-russian-paratroopers-on-airborne-forces-day-1119599422.html

Putin Congratulates Russian Paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russia's Airborne Forces on Airborne Forces Day.

"Dear comrades! I congratulate you on Airborne Forces Day. You are rightfully proud of the military history of the legendary airborne infantry, the names and immortal feats of the heroes - soldiers and commissioned officers of the Airborne Forces. They passed the tests of strength with honor, were strong in character and will, courage and mutual assistance, and were ready to stand up like a wall to defend the Motherland," Putin said. The text of the congratulatory message was published on the Kremlin website. Putin said he is confident the Airborne Forces will continue to reliably guard Russia's independence and enhance the country's defense and security. Putin said the patriotic traditions of Airborne Forces veterans, their loyalty to the oath and fellow servicemen help soldiers solve important tasks during Russia's special military operation. Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.

