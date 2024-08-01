https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/russian-troops-equip-launch-vehicles-in-non-strategic-nuclear-drills---defense-ministry-1119591428.html
Russian Troops Equip Launch Vehicles in Non-Strategic Nuclear Drills - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Within the framework of the third stage of the non-strategic nuclear forces drills troops have begun equipping launch vehicles and aircraft weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the ministry announced the beginning of the third stage of exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces, during which issues of training units of the armed forces of Russia for the combat use of non-strategic nuclear weapons will be worked out.
"As part of the third stage of the exercise of non-strategic nuclear forces, the personnel of the missile formations of the southern and central military districts and the aviation units of the aerospace forces involved worked out issues of obtaining special training ammunition, entering designated areas and began equipping launch vehicles and aviation weapons," the ministry said in a statement.