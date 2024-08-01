https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/top-hamas-official-assassinated-in-tehran-as-ceasefire-talks-hang-in-the-balance--1119586661.html

Top Hamas Official Assassinated in Tehran as Ceasefire Talks Hang in the Balance

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a plethora of current events, including the assassination of a top Hamas official.

The show begins with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing the latest out of Lebanon following Israel's strike on Beirut. He also discusses the latest out of Gaza as the ceasefire agreement hangs in the balance.Then, National Director of the America First PACT Tom Norton discusses Kamala Harris's campaign in Georgia and her potential VP pick.Later, independent journalist and staff writer for Venezuela Analysis Andreína Chavez shares the latest developments from the Venezuelan elections.The show closes with award-winning broadcaster, conservationist, and author, Dr. Reese Halter discussing the California and Canadian wildfires.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

