Trump Facilitated Collapse of US-Russia Arms Control by Scrapping INF Treaty

Trump made a "stupid mistake" by deciding to scrap the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, as the consequences of that fateful decision have paved the collapse of strategic arms control policies between the US and Russia.

The INF treaty, signed between the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, banned the countries from developing and possessing ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges from 500-5,500 kilometers. In 2019, Trump withdrew the US from the treaty, which prompted Russia to suspend its participation in the Cold War-era accord in response. August 2 marks the fifth anniversary of the US' formal withdrawal from the INF Treaty. Restraint Abandoned"The consequences have been that strategic arms control policies between Russia and the US/NATO have largely been abandoned and both sides have developed nuclear capable intermediate range missiles that raise the likelihood that they will be resorted to in a potential escalating conflict like in Ukraine," former CIA analyst, founder and chair of the Council for the National Interest Philip Giraldi said. There were sharp differences of opinion in the Trump administration on whether to retain the treaty, in spite of both sides' claims that there was "cheating," Giraldi recalled. "The neocons predictably won the argument." Back in the 1980s, despite hawkish governments in London and Bonn, popular sentiment across Europe, especially in Germany overwhelmingly favored creating the treaty, Giraldi emphasized. "Interestingly enough, I was in the CIA German station in Hamburg 1982-5 when the whole issue of intermediate range missiles, which theoretically allowed for no warning devastating nuclear capable attack, was being debated," he said. "There were huge demonstrations in all German cities against the deployment and in favor of an agreement," Giraldi reported. "The US Consulate General was located near Hamburg's central lake, the Alster and thousands of demonstrators would gather along the lakefront and storm the front of the building by crossing the access road that surrounded the lake." Attempt to Show He's 'Tough' on RussiaAmerican University in Moscow President Edward Lozansky, a former Soviet nuclear physicist, noted that Trump had heeded his two most influential advisers at the time, CIA chief and then secretary of state Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, both of whom were determined to kill the treaty. One can excuse Trump for being a "political novice who miraculously won in 2016 and found himself in an ocean of sharks," he added. The recent events show that "the Deep State learned the 2016 lessons" and the chances of Trump repeating the miracle of that year are quickly decreasing, at least for now, according to Lozansky. "Almost each of the next 100 days till November 5 elections might bring unexpected events, not all of them bright for America and mankind," the expert concluded.

