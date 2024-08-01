https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/us-democratic-party-set-to-select-harris-as-2024-presidential-nominee-in-online-vote-1119591080.html

US Democratic Party Set to Select Harris as 2024 Presidential Nominee in Online Vote

The US Democratic Party is set to select Vice President Kamala Harris as its presidential nominee for the 2024 race in a virtual vote starting Thursday, after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.

Nearly 4,000 Democratic delegates will begin voting for a nominee on Thursday. Harris must secure at least 1,976 votes to win the nomination. Harris is running unopposed, because no other candidate managed to meet the threshold to challenge her. However, the vote is required to formalize her status as the party’s nominee. The party will nominate Harris ahead of its national convention in Chicago on August 19-22. Harris became the party’s presumptive nominee after Biden withdrew from the 2024 race. Biden endorsed Harris as his replacement to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump. Harris has not yet announced who will serve as her running mate, although she must make her decision by August 7 to meet a ballot deadline in Ohio. Whereas polling in mid-July found that Trump led Biden in seven so-called swing states, Harris holds an advantage over Trump in four swing states, according to polling data released Tuesday. The United States will hold its presidential election on November 5.

