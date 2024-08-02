https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/funeral-for-slain-hamas-leader-haniyeh-in-qatar-1119601808.html
Funeral for Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
Funeral for Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar

2024-08-02
Funeral for slain Hamas leader Haniyeh in Qatar.
The Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha is hosting the funeral ceremonies for Hamas’ late political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Friday, August 2.The body of Haniyeh, who was killed together with his bodyguard as a result of a strike on his residence in the Iranian capital on Wednesday, will then be transported to the city of Lusail for burial at the Founder Imam Cemetery.Earlier, Iran held funeral processions for Haniyeh, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leading prayers on Thursday, warning of a “harsh punishment” for his killing.The Palestinian militant group Hamas has blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and vowed to retaliate.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to learn more!
Funeral for Slain Hamas Leader Haniyeh in Qatar
08:29 GMT 02.08.2024 (Updated: 08:30 GMT 02.08.2024)
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed on July 31 in a strike on his residence in Tehran after he attended the inauguration ceremony of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha is hosting the funeral ceremonies for Hamas’ late political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Friday, August 2.
The body of Haniyeh, who was killed together with his bodyguard as a result of a strike on his residence in the Iranian capital on Wednesday, will then be transported to the city of Lusail for burial at the Founder Imam Cemetery.
Earlier, Iran held funeral processions for Haniyeh, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leading prayers on Thursday, warning of a “harsh punishment” for his killing.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and vowed to retaliate.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast to learn more!