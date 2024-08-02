https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/massive-prisoner-exchange-middle-east-on-the-edge-us-failed-coup-in-venezuela--1119597666.html

Massive Prisoner Exchange; Middle East on the Edge; US Failed Coup in Venezuela

Russia and a number of Western countries have agreed to a major prisoner swap and the Middle East is on edge after several Israeli assassinations in the region.

Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss the recent Israeli assassinations and the US response.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the massive prisoner swap and Russia’s moves to provide military assistance to African countries.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the US attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan government.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the economic and military ramifications of Israeli military and political actions.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Africa and the police killing of Sonya Massey.John Kiriakou, journalist, author, and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the plea deal with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammad.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss US responses to the latest Israeli actions.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, discusses China’s response to Israeli foreign policy and US attempts to weaponize Global South nations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

