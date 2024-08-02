https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/russia-and-us-agree-to-massive-prisoner-exchange-1119597831.html

Russia and US Agree to Massive Prisoner Exchange

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various current events, including Russia's and the United States' prisoner exchange agreement.

The show begins with the Managing Editor at Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's policy positions towards Iran.Then, media commentator Mitch Roschelle joins the show to discuss federal interest rates.Later, Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko discusses Ukraine's new F-16s and the prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States.The show closes with RT journalist Mohamed Gomaa sharing his perspective on Iran's vow to retaliate against Israel which the country believes was behind the assassination of the late Hamas leader.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

