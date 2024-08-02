https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/the-gulf-of-tonkin-incident-and-the-art-of-american-false-flags-1119607689.html

The Gulf of Tonkin Incident and the Art of American False Flags

The Gulf of Tonkin Incident and the Art of American False Flags

Sputnik International

The Gulf of Tonkin incident – the infamous false flag that triggered the bloodiest US war of the second half of the 20th century, marked its 60th anniversary on Friday.

2024-08-02T13:34+0000

2024-08-02T13:34+0000

2024-08-02T13:34+0000

lyndon johnson

colin powell

robert mcnamara

cuba

syria

iraq

nato

the united nations (un)

us navy

panama canal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106376/51/1063765159_0:107:1200:782_1920x0_80_0_0_a3fea61520469f10c2cf7fa2ad8e66e3.jpg

False flag tactics – i.e. acts or threats of violence designed to look like they were committed by someone else to justify aggression, have been a key tool of American foreign policy going back well over a century. Here are a few of the most notorious examples of US policymakers' use of false flags, starting with the Gulf of Tonkin incident.False Flags Plots Not Fully RealizedNot all of the false flag operations planned and plotted by US intelligence were entirely 'successful' in terms of triggering a war. Here are a couple examples.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200512/us-veterans-stationed-in-guam-during-vietnam-war-likely-exposed-to-agent-orange---white-paper-1079286261.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/secret-us-army-bases-and-cia-camps-prepare-for-escalation-in-disputed-essequibo-region---maduro-1117730164.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/ex-reagan-aide-says-gifted-archive-to-russias-presidential-library-to-spark-peace-talks-1111031764.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/natos-use-of-depleted-uranium-linked-to-cancer-epidemics---serbian-lawyer-1117575592.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/us-intels-attempt-to-scapegoat-iran-with-trump-murder-plot-claim-smells-like-iraqi-wmds-20-1119405261.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/syria-reveals-staggering-cost-of-us-looting-and-sabotage-of-energy-sector-1113291685.html

cuba

syria

iraq

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what are false flags, has the use carried out false flags, history of us false flags