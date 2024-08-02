https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/ukraine-receives-first-batch-of-f-16s-as-russian-troops-advance-in-the-donbass--1119594899.html

Ukraine Receives First Batch of F-16s as Russian Troops Advance in the Donbass

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics around the globe, including Ukraine's receiving U.S.-made F-16s.

Ukraine Receives First Batch of F-16s as Russian Troops Advance in the Donbass Sputnik International On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various topics around the globe, including Ukraine's receiving U.S.-made F-16s.

The show begins with Serbian-American journalist and RT blogger Nebojsa Malic weighing in on Ukraine receiving its first batch of F-16s.Then, Strategist at McShane LLC Bjorn Handeen joins the show to discuss the US presidential campaigns and the differences between Harris's and Trump's policies towards Iran.Later, Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely discusses Russia agreeing to release journalist Evan Gershkovich and US Marine Paul Whelan as part of a prisoner swap with the US.The show closes with former CIA Whistleblower and co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou weighing in on Iran's potential response to the assassination of the late Hamas leader.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

