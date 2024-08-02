International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/us-recognizes-opposition-candidate-edmundo-gonzalez-winner-of-venezuela-election---blinken-1119600265.html
US Recognizes Opposition Candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Winner of Venezuela Election - Blinken
US Recognizes Opposition Candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Winner of Venezuela Election - Blinken
Sputnik International
The United States says it will recognize Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of the Venezuelan presidential election, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
2024-08-02T01:37+0000
2024-08-02T01:37+0000
americas
nicolas maduro
antony blinken
sergio machado
venezuelan
venezuela
national endowment for democracy (ned)
organization of american states (oas)
us
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118086197_0:0:2873:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_be0cf7fa5568f4ed88f79650c2daf7b7.jpg
"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election," Blinken said in the release on Thursday. Blinken called on the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a peaceful transition of power in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law. Moreover, Blinken also said that the United States rejects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s "unsubstantiated" allegations against opposition leaders, including González and María Corina Machado.Machado co-founded the Venezuelan Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Sumate which received significant financial support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). In 2005, she traveled to the White House to meet then-US President George W Bush, a meeting that was described in classified diplomatic cables as "poking [then Venezuelan President Hugo] Chavez in the eye,"In 2014, she took a diplomatic position with the government of Panama, which gave her the ability to speak at the Organization of American States (OAS). She used that platform to publicly call for foreign intervention in Venezuela. She has since been banned from running for office.Earlier this week, Maduro said Gonzalez and Machado must face justice. On Thursday, RT journalist Fiorella Isabel reported that a draft resolution for the US House of Representatives was being floated around Washington looking for co-signers. That draft calls for more sanctions on Venezuela and would recognize González as the legitimate president of Venezuela.She added that the draft was authored by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL).In 2019, the US officially recognized Juan Guaido as the interim President of Venezuela. He was eventually removed as the leader of the opposition from his own party and currently lives in Miami, Florida.The National Electoral Council declared Maduro president-elect for 2025-2031 after the presidential elections were held in Venezuela on July 28. The Electoral Council said Maduro won 51% of the vote. Protests broke out the day after the election, leading to clashes between the police and protesters in Caracas. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 77 law enforcement officers were injured; more than 1,000 people were detained on charges of destruction of state infrastructure, incitement of hatred and terrorism. The Venezuelan government said a number of countries interfered in the elections and the people's right to self-determination.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221230/so-long-farewell-venezuelan-opposition-puts-end-to-interim-government-led-by-juan-guaido-1105936413.html
americas
venezuelan
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/18/1118086197_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1cc49ad0c7de145aacbab0ef0e579761.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us recognizes venezuelan opposition, us recognizes edmundo gonzalez, coup in venezuela, does the us support the coup in venezuela
us recognizes venezuelan opposition, us recognizes edmundo gonzalez, coup in venezuela, does the us support the coup in venezuela

US Recognizes Opposition Candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Winner of Venezuela Election - Blinken

01:37 GMT 02.08.2024
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба МИД РФ / Go to the mediabankUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting during the 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends the 12th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting during the 55th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ministerial meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба МИД РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has determined it will recognize opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez the winner of the Venezuelan presidential election, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.
"Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election," Blinken said in the release on Thursday.
Blinken called on the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a peaceful transition of power in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law.
Moreover, Blinken also said that the United States rejects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s "unsubstantiated" allegations against opposition leaders, including González and María Corina Machado.
Machado co-founded the Venezuelan Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Sumate which received significant financial support from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). In 2005, she traveled to the White House to meet then-US President George W Bush, a meeting that was described in classified diplomatic cables as "poking [then Venezuelan President Hugo] Chavez in the eye,"
© Eric Draper / White HousePresident George W. Bush welcomes Maria Corina Machado, the founder and executive director of Sumate, to the Oval Office Tuesday, May 31, 2005.
President George W. Bush welcomes Maria Corina Machado, the founder and executive director of Sumate, to the Oval Office Tuesday, May 31, 2005. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
President George W. Bush welcomes Maria Corina Machado, the founder and executive director of Sumate, to the Oval Office Tuesday, May 31, 2005.
© Eric Draper / White House
In 2014, she took a diplomatic position with the government of Panama, which gave her the ability to speak at the Organization of American States (OAS). She used that platform to publicly call for foreign intervention in Venezuela. She has since been banned from running for office.
Earlier this week, Maduro said Gonzalez and Machado must face justice.
On Thursday, RT journalist Fiorella Isabel reported that a draft resolution for the US House of Representatives was being floated around Washington looking for co-signers. That draft calls for more sanctions on Venezuela and would recognize González as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

She added that the draft was authored by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL).
In 2019, the US officially recognized Juan Guaido as the interim President of Venezuela. He was eventually removed as the leader of the opposition from his own party and currently lives in Miami, Florida.
Venezuelan politician Juan Guaido speaks to the press in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
Americas
So Long, Farewell: Venezuelan Opposition Puts End to Interim Government Led by Juan Guaido
30 December 2022, 22:33 GMT
The National Electoral Council declared Maduro president-elect for 2025-2031 after the presidential elections were held in Venezuela on July 28. The Electoral Council said Maduro won 51% of the vote.
Protests broke out the day after the election, leading to clashes between the police and protesters in Caracas. Protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 77 law enforcement officers were injured; more than 1,000 people were detained on charges of destruction of state infrastructure, incitement of hatred and terrorism.
The Venezuelan government said a number of countries interfered in the elections and the people's right to self-determination.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала