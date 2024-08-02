https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/us-russia-prisoner-swap-google-autofill-bias-irans-response-to-tehran-attack-1119598647.html

US-Russia Prisoner Swap, Google Autofill Bias, Iran's Response to Tehran Attack

The West and Russia agree to a major prisoner exchange, and two more Palestinian journalists are killed by Israel in Gaza.

Author, editor, and longtime psychology researcher and professor Dr. Robert Epstein joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the suspected bias of Google search suggestions, how Google’s search suggestions have proven to psychologically influence opinions, how mainstream media has shrugged off the gravity of Google’s influence, and the societal implications and threats of Google’s ability to manipulate mass consciousness at such a scale.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the historic prisoner swap that involved the release of Wall Street Journal writer Evan Gershkovich and other high-profile detainees on both sides and whether this will lead to further such exchanges. They also discuss new details about the assassination of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran, what kind of retaliation to expect and from what quarters, the true target of Israel’s provocations, and whether Israel is about to repeat its initial miscalculation about Hamas on a much larger scale.Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the fallout after former President Donald Trump’s disastrous performance in front of a panel of Black journalists, whether more in the GOP will come to regret the choice of Senator JD Vance to be Trump’s running mate, the increasing likelihood of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro being Kamala Harris’ running mate, the state of the US economy and the likelihood of interest rate cuts this year.Author, engineer, and member of the UNIFOR trade union Joe Emersberger discusses how the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is handling challenges to the election results it announced, what entities will be asked to verify those results, the status of opposition protest in the country, and the role Western media has played in destabilizing the Venezuelan government since the PSUV took power.The Misfits also discuss the plea deal reached with 9/11 conspirators, former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s poor dealmaking skills, and an Olympic boxing controversy. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

